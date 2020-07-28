Washington County commissioners voted Monday night to approve a new contract with a Chattanooga-based company to provide health care services to inmates at the county’s Detention Center.
The agreement with Southern Health Partners, which has previously served as the jail’s health care provider, comes after the contract with the jail’s current medical provider was terminated “for cause” on June 30.
Members of the county’s Budget Committee were told financial terms of the agreement are within the funding amount for those services earmarked in the county’s new budget.
Commissioners were also told Monday the county is still hammering out the terms for reimbursing the Johnson City-Washington County Emergency Medical Services for ambulance transport of inmates at the Detention Center.
“I think we are working towards a good agreement here,” Commission Chairman Greg Matherly told his colleagues.
The contract calls for Southern Health Partners to provide “for the delivery of medical, basic dental and basic mental health services” to all inmates of the jail. The firm “shall, at its own cost, arrange for medical services for any inmate who, in the opinion of the medical director (hereinafter meaning a licensed SHP physician), requires such care.”
If costs of the care outlined in the contract “exceed the amount of $150,000 in any year, SHP will either pay for the additional services and submit invoices supporting the payments to the county along with an SHP invoice for 100% of the costs in excess of $150,000, or in the alternative, will refer all additional qualifying invoices to county for payment directly to the provider of care.”
The agreement also stipulates that if “the costs of all care as described in this Section 1.5 are less than $150,000 in any year (defined as a 12-month contract period), SHP will repay to county 100% of the balance of unused cost pool funds up to the $150,000 annual limit.”
Commissioners also voted Monday to confirm County Mayor Joe Grandy’s appointments of Samuel Lindley and County Commissioner Gary McAllister to serve four-year terms on the Washington County Planning board.
Monday’s meeting was the last for McAllister, who announced last month he is stepping down from the commission after recently moving out of his 13th District.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve,” McAllister told his colleagues.
Commissioners are expected to fill his seat at their August meeting.