ELIZABETHTON — As chairman of the Health and Welfare Committee of the Carter County Commission, Robert Acuff has been through a very busy year, but the committee has been working on a lot of other projects in addition to overseeing Carter County Health Department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Acuff holds a Ph.D. and is a professor of surgery with the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University. While the response to the pandemic is being done mostly at the regional, state and national level, the Health and Welfare Committee has been monitoring the pandemic since last spring and has had frequent reports from Caroline Hurt, director of the Carter County Health Department and Dr. David Kirschke, medical director of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Department.
The committee meets again on Tuesday and undoubtedly the pandemic will once again be a topic of conversation, particularly, especially since there has been a recent controversy over the issuance of invitations to lower priority county commissioners and family members to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the time when only first responders and school nurses should be receiving them. The Johnson City Press will cover this meeting.
But while COVID-19 has been the big story in 2020, the Health and Welfare Committee has been involved in other major projects which could have a big impact on the future of the county, and Acuff has been at the forefront on two of them: One is an effort to improve the county’s broadband internet availability in the mountainous sections of the county. The second is an effort to provide better services for the county’s homeless population. These items also will be discussed during this week’s meeting.
What is the status of the broadband internet effort?
“We have been working with (telecommunications company) Ridgeline and the plan is to begin in the 6th District. That means we would be starting with Poga, Elk Mills and Little Milligan.” Acuff said he has been working with Brad Shields, who is Ridgeline’s chief finance officer and senior technology officer. Acuff and the committee are now working with the First Tennessee Development District to obtain any grants for the project.
Has your committee been working with the city of Elizabethton, the Elizabethton Electric Department or Mountain Electric Cooperative as a potential partner on the broadband project?
“No, the area we are trying to bring service to is not a part of the Elizabethton Electric Department grid. We have been told that Mountain Electric is not interested in getting involved with internet.” In the minutes to the Nov. 5 committee meeting, Acuff said he hoped Ridgeline might partner with Skybest, which already has a presence in Johnson County.
What other areas of the county is the committee looking to expand broadband?
“We are also looking to bring better service to District 1 (Stoney Creek) and District 2 (Roan Mountain).”
How is the committee’s work on trying to improve the homeless services in the county going?
“We hope to hold another meeting with the representatives of KARM, the Knoxville Area Resource Ministries, perhaps in February.” Acuff told his committee that he had been impressed with KARM when he was living in Knoxville and became aware of their results. He said the staff has been eager to help Carter County develop a homeless facility.
Is your committee working with the city of Elizabethton on developing this homeless project?
“Yes, Elizabethton City Councilman Mike Simerly is working with us and I have been assigned by the County Commission to be a liaison to the City Council on the homeless shelter project and all other city-county matters.”