ERWIN — The Unicoi County Commission on Monday approved a land purchase agreement to enhance public access to the Nolichucky River.
The approval included a $30,000 funding allocation to help with the purchase and planned improvements to a privately owned one-acre tract located on Highway 107 near the prominent rock formation known as The Devil’s Looking Glass.
Commissioner Matt Rice, who chairs the commission’s Rafting and Tourism Committee, said the funding will come from the Governor’s Grant Program for capital projects made available to local governments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In July, the commission allocated an initial $20,000 to be used toward the land’s estimated $40,000 purchase price.
Rice told the commission at that time the purchase agreement was being negotiated with support from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency which had agreed to widen and improve a trail that leads down the embankment from a gravel parking area to be constructed on the property.
The property is a popular parking location for paddling enthusiasts who use its river access as a take out spot for kayaks and rafts but is undesirable to the Forest Service because it encroaches on private land.
Rice said Monday’s vote to approve the purchase agreement and a recently completed land survey will advance an application for forest service grant funding for the project. “First, we have to have the property,” he said.
In other business, the commission voted to support District Attorney General Ken Baldwin in a lawsuit filed against drug manufacturers in relation to the opioid drug crisis.
Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely said the litigation was initiated by local prosecutors several years ago and may soon be joined with similar statewide litigation.