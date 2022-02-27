The event, Breaking Into Sports: Bristol, will take place on Thursday, March 10 from 4-8 p.m., and will be hosted by BMS at its Bristol Club Suite. Sport professionals and leading representatives from approximately 30 different sport and entertainment industries will attend to assist in cultivating a deeper understanding of the industries in attendees, share ongoing practices in the world of sport and entertainment, and give students the chance to take steps in building their careers.
“The official collaboration between Sport and Recreation Management and BMS started 8 years ago. Breaking Into Sports: Bristol is the result of a long-time effort to bring students the platform to engage in hands-on experience with professionals in the industry,” said Sport Management Undergraduate Program Coordinator Amanda “Amy” Greene. “Our students need internships, those that are graduating need jobs, and it’s all about connections. This event offers our students the opportunity to break into the sport and entertainment industry with both local and national organizations.”
“BMS could not do all the things we do without strategic partners and community support,” said Senior Director of Ticket Sales and Service, Landon Owen. “A quick walk through our halls at the Bruton Smith Building will reveal many interns, not just from ETSU, but other area colleges, as well as ‘Breaking Into Sports Alumni.’ Breaking Into Sports: Bristol is always a highlight of our spring calendar, and we expect this year to be the largest one yet.”
Registration is required to attend the event. Tickets to Breaking Into Sports: Bristol can be purchased online for $10. Additionally, bundled tickets may be purchased. Tickets for admission to Breaking Into Sports: Bristol and the Food City Dirt Race on April 17 can be purchased for $35, and tickets also including a third event, Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, can be purchased for $50.
Breaking Into Sports: Bristol social media accounts can be found on Twitter and Instagram.
For more information about Breaking Into Sports: Bristol, or how the collaboration between ETSU and BMS aims to assist students, contact Greene at greena@etsu.edu or 423-439-5257. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3vic0Dj.