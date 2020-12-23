There may or may not be a white Christmas this year for some of us in Northeast Tennessee, but one thing is certain — it’s going to be cold.
The latest advisory from the National Weather Service indicated temperatures will drop significantly as a strong storm approached. It’s expected to move through quickly, but the temperature was expected to dip to 18 degrees Christmas Eve night.
It won’t get much warmer on Christmas Day, with the high expected to be around 25 degrees.
“Very cold air will build into the area during the day Thursday and linger through Friday night. Rain will change to snow Thursday afternoon with a brief period of moderate to heavy snow possible, especially across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Snow showers will linger through at least Friday morning,” according to the National Weather Service advisory on its website.
“Snow accumulations of two to five inches are possible across Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and the Smoky Mountains. The Cumberland Plateau, parts of the central valley, and southwest North Carolina could see between 1/2 and 1 1/2 inches of snow.”
Christmas Eve will start with rain showers and fog, but a high in the mid-50s. That night, however, snow showers are expected. For Christmas Day there is a 20 percent chance of flurries with a slight chance of snow showers. It should be mMostly cloudy with a high near 25 degrees. The low that night will dip to 14 degrees.
But it isn’t just the temperature officials watch. They also consider the wind flow, “which can will produce dangerous wind chills from 5 below zero to 5 above zero across the higher elevations for Thursday night through Friday night.”
Along with those frigid temperatures comes the dangers faced by the homeless, as well as those who are not homeless. According to Johnson City Fire Chief Jim Stables, the holiday season is often when fire danger increases.
He said an apartment fire in Johnson City last week was an example of how easily a fire can start.
That fire, like many, was caused by a wall heater that turned on and the combustible material stored nearby was ignited. Wall heaters do not have on/off switches. Instead the lowest setting is in the 50-degree range, so they will turn on automatically when the inside temperature drops.
More fire safety tips:
- When cooking, don’t leave pots on the stove and walk away
- Candles are something easily knocked down by pets or children so be sure to keep them in a safe place.
- Check smoke and CO2 detectors;
- Don’t overload electrical outlets; and
- Don’t hide electrical cords under carpets.
“We just want everybody to have a very safe and Merry Christmas; Stables said the firefighters are available to answer questions about fire safety For more information on that, call 423-975-2840.
Safety tips for pets:
- Bring pets indoors during freezing weather.
- When they are outside, be sure they have shelter, food and clean, unfrozen water.
- Wipe their paws after they have been outside to protect them from frostbite and salt treatments on the roads.
- Check under vehicle hoods before starting out to ensure no animal has sought shelter in the engine.
Safety tips for home:
- During long periods of freezing temperatures, set faucets to drip so the lines don’t freeze. Five drips per minute should be sufficient;
- Insulate water lines;
- Open cabinet doors;
- Turn water off at the street if pipes freeze;
- Protect outside faucets with insulated covers.
Other helpful information:
- Check on neighbors and the elderly to make sure they aren’t negatively affected by freezing temperatures.
- Dress in layers, with a wind-resistant outer layer.
- When it is cold, wear a hat, mittens or insulated gloves. Keep your face warm with a scarf, neck tube or facemask.
- Wear warm and waterproof footwear. When it is very cold, or when the wind chill is significant, cover as much exposed skin as possible.