East Tennessee State University will soon begin its week-long celebration of Civility Week and Festival of Ideas. Activities will begin on March 28 and end on April 4.
Three keynote speakers will be present at the event: CNN host Van Jones, award-winning journalist David Plazas and former co-host of “The View” Meghan McCain.
Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on March 28, Dream Corps founder Jones will give a talk at the ETSU Foundation Grand Hall in the Martin Center for the Arts. Tickets are required for entry to the event. Students, faculty and staff at ETSU can claim their free ticket on ETSU’s ticket site. Community members will be able to buy tickets for $10 each beginning on Monday, March 14, at 10 a.m.
On March 29, events kick off at 11:30 a.m. with “A Higher Purpose: A Dialogue on Religious and Spiritual Identity and the College Experience,” which will be located in the East Tennessee Room, room 272 in the D.P. Culp Student Center.
Later, the SGA Executive Candidates Debate will be hosted in The Cave, Room 145 in the Culp Center from 6-7:30 p.m. Afterwards, beginning at 8 p.m., the cultural competency learning simulation event BaFa’ BaFa’ will be hosted in the East Tennessee Room.
On March 30, Plazas, opinion and engagement director for the USA TODAY Network in Tennessee, will host the event, “Lessons Learned from Civility Tennessee: A Toolkit for Healthier Living and a Better Civil Society.” The event is free and open to the public. It begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Martha Street Culp Auditorium in the Culp Center.
On March 31, the Accessibility Walk event will begin at 2 p.m. at University Commons. At 7:30 p.m., McCain will give a talk at the ETSU Foundation Grand Hall in the Martin Center. Tickets are required for entry to the event. Students, faculty and staff at ETSU can claim their free ticket on ETSU’s ticket site. Community members will be able to buy tickets for $10 each beginning on March 14, beginning at 10 a.m.
Civility Week and Festival of Ideas will wrap on April 4 with a TEDx ETSU event. The theme will be “Connection.”
The event will take place from 7-9:30 p.m. in the Culp Center ballroom, right side.
Seating is limited, and a ticket is required for entry. A livestream location that is free and open to the public will be located in The Cave.
For more details and ticket information, visit etsu.edu/ideas. For media inquiries, contact Briar Worley at worleyb@etsu.edu or call (423) 439-5715.
