ELIZABETHTON — Cloudland Elementary School will be a virtual school for the rest of October.
Director of Schools Tracy McAbee said the decision was made to go virtual because several teachers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and other teachers have been placed in quarantine.
Cloudland Elementary is the only school in the system to be placed on virtual school status; all other schools will remain with the current pattern of four days in the classroom and one virtual day per week.
Current plans are for the school to remain in virtual school through October with a return to class on Monday, Nov. 2. All schools in the system will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3 for Election Day. Carter County schools will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 4 for deep cleaning. All schools, including Cloudland Elementary, should return to normal Nov. 5.
McAbee said the decision to place Cloudland Elementary on virtual status was made when he received a phone call on Wednesday at 6 p.m. notifying him that another member of the faculty had tested positive for coronavirus.
He said that because Cloudland is one of the more distant schools in the system, it makes it harder to provide a lot of substitute teachers when there is a greater than normal need.
Previously, it would have been difficult to notify all the parents and families of such a sudden and drastic change. McAbee said that has changed because the schools and parents have an effective telephone alert that quickly gets the message out.
McAbee said the substitute teacher shortage is a problem that the school board has recently discussed. He said there are many excellent substitute teachers in the system that are effective and liked by the students. Many are retired teachers. But he said some of these older teachers are reluctant to serve as a substitute during the pandemic.
He said it is also difficult to attract new substitutes because surrounding districts provide higher pay. During the last school board meeting, it was discussed that it might be helpful to offer a higher incentive to attract substitute teachers who hold a teaching degree.
Board member LaDonna Stout-Boone, who represents the Cloudland district, suggested placing some retired teachers on a contract in which they would work as substitutes every day.