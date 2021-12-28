Although most of the visible changes to the West Walnut Street area have been in the form of periodic lane and road closures, crews are continuing to make progress on one of the most important parts of the project: The underground utilities.
Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said crews have been primarily focused on overhauling water and sewer lines along Sevier, Watauga and Ernest streets. The existing infrastructure is more than a 100 years old.
Crews are installing new lines, which they will activate once the entire system is in place.
Underground utility work has caused intermittent closures around West Walnut Street over the past couple of months, and the city recently announced that work will close three streets in the West Walnut Street area through Jan. 7.
Those include West Watauga Avenue between State of Franklin Road and West Walnut, Sevier Street between State of Franklin and West Walnut, and Ashe Street between Sevier and Buffalo streets.
Because workers are finding bedrock at different elevations than originally anticipated, Pindzola said, crews have run into some complications with how to construct a stormwater line at Founders Park.
Pindzola said the city had planned on installing a 60-inch pipe, but due to the challenges posed by the bedrock, officials are now evaluating whether they could instead put in two or three smaller lines.
Officials have said that they expect construction on West Walnut Street could be substantially complete in August 2023. Pindzola anticipates the complications could cause a one- to two-month delay in the completion of the project, meaning it could wrap up closer to the end of 2023.
Recent Christmas festivities in Founders Park have also made it necessary for crews to wait.
Once complete, stormwater between Watauga Avenue and Buffalo Street will flow into Founders Park. Water between Watauga and University Parkway will flow into a new drainage area built on the property currently occupied by Harman Ice & Cold Storage. The city recently purchased that land.
Pindzola expects crews won't begin working on West Walnut Street’s new road system until around April.
"There's just a lot of pipe," he said.
Once complete, the West Walnut Street corridor will feature on-street parking, a bike lane and new traffic calming measures. Overall, the area will become more pedestrian-friendly.
Johnson City commissioners in June hired Summers-Taylor Inc. to begin construction on the project, which is designed to boost commercial activity and improve the connection between the downtown area and East Tennessee State University.
Pindzola said crews are installing the new underground infrastructure in sequence: First the sewer line, the water line, the storm drainage and then the electrical conduit system.
"Once we get all that in, then we can start working on the road," Pindzola explained.
The city had originally planned to make the road improvements in four sections, starting at West Walnut's intersection at Buffalo Street and moving toward University Parkway. That might change to three phases for the ease of construction, Pindzola said.
Part of the complexity comes from determining how to handle the electrical systems, he said, which crews must move to complete some of the work.
As they were designing the project, city officials knew that infrastructure on West Walnut Street needed a refresh. Along with replacing old water and sewer lines, city officials also wanted to rebuild the existing, century-old roadway, which crews have had to frequently resurface.
"Those items, regardless of what project you were going to do, at some point are going to need to be replaced," Pindzola said.