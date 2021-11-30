Some of the best parts of Christmas are made by hand, and the Clinchfield Senior Center in Erwin will have plenty of handmade crafts at their annual Christmas bazaar and soup lunch fundraiser.
The Christmas bazaar and soup lunch will take place on Dec. 2-3 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Clinchfield Senior Center and will feature a variety of handmade Christmas crafts.
Some of the items the center will have for sale include Christmas ornaments, wreaths, card baskets, decorated gift bags, afghans and more. The center will also be selling pecan halves and pieces, English walnuts, apple relish, apple butter and strawberry preserves.
“This year we do have a good selection of items,” said Charlene O’Dell, the Clinchfield Senior Center’s interim director.
In addition to the Christmas bazaar, the center will also be hosting a carry-out soup lunch. Creamy vegetable soup, cowboy bean soup and chicken taco soup can be ordered in either $6 pints, which include two cornbread muffins, or $11 quarts, which include four cornbread muffins. Soups can also be pre-ordered and picked up from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on both days.
The Christmas bazaar has been a Clinchfield Senior Center tradition since the 1980s and was started as a way to help the center pay for their operation costs.
The soup lunch was added to the event in 2003, and the events together are one of the senior center’s biggest fundraisers of the year.
“We depend on fundraising to help pay the bills, as well as to help pay for some of the programs that we do,” said O’Dell. “But basically, we have to do fundraising to help pay the operating expenses.”
For more information about the Christmas bazaar and soup lunch or to pre-order soup, call the Clinchfield Senior Center at 423-743-5111.