Although there have been some delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson City Schools is making steady progress on construction projects that will allow the system to transition to two middle schools in August 2022.
The district is in the process of building a total of 20 additional classrooms at three elementary schools, which will add capacity as the school system prepares to move fifth grade back to the elementary level.
Currently, Johnson City students attend Indian Trail Intermediate School for grades 5 and 6 before moving to Liberty Bell Middle School for grades 7 and 8. Starting with the 2022-23 school year, Indian Trail and Liberty Bell will operate as middle schools serving grades 6-8 and fifth-graders will stay at the elementary level, which has made it necessary for the city to build additional classroom space.
With a total budget of $1.6 million, the city has completed construction of four additional classrooms on the second floor at South Side Elementary School. The school’s fire alarm system has also received an upgrade.
Meanwhile, Johnson City Facilities Management Director Randy Trivette estimated that crews are almost halfway done with construction at Woodland Elementary School, which involves building eight additional classrooms. Workers are adding two wings to the building each with four classrooms.
Crews are also upgrading the school’s 30-year-old HVAC system, a $2.2 million project funded entirely by federal dollars through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. The modernized system will offer better airflow and filtration.
Trivette noted that working on construction projects during the school year is a balancing act. The city plans to have the classroom additions complete by the end of December, which will free up space for crews to start upgrading the HVAC system. Trivette expects Woodland will be ready to serve fifth-graders by August 2022.
Because of the pandemic and supply chain issues, construction at Lake Ridge Elementary School, where the city is also building eight new classrooms, started late, Trivette said. He estimated work is about 8% complete. Stimulus funding is also paying for a $3.2 million upgrade to the entire HVAC system at Lake Ridge.
The total project has an estimated completion date of April 2023, Trivette said. Staff are working with school leaders to determine the best way to accommodate the addition of fifth-graders, he said.
“We know based on the scope and size of the project that we’re not going to be completely finished by that August of 2022,” Trivette said, “but if we can have the classrooms done maybe there’s a way we can bring fifth-graders in and then start moving people around to complete and finish up all the HVAC upgrades.”
A spokesperson for the school system said officials expect there will be room for fifth-graders at Lake Ridge once the transition takes place in August 2022.
Beyond the classrooms, the district is also incorporating extra security measures in Lake Ridge’s foyer, adding canopies to the outside walkway, and completing upgrades to the playground to keep it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Including the HVAC upgrades, the budget for classroom additions at Woodland comes to roughly $7.6 million and the total project at Lake Ridge will cost an estimated $10.2 million.
Other construction projects
Work has concluded at Indian Trail Intermediate School, where crews have built a 5,500-square-foot storage addition and transformed 16 existing classrooms into science labs. The new labs will make the school comparable to Liberty Bell once the transition to two middle schools takes place.
Relief funding will also pay for upgrades to science labs at Science Hill High School. Thomas Weems Architects has developed a preliminary layout for the classroom space and staff expects design work will wrap up in January. Trivette said many of those classrooms have not been upgraded since Science Hill was built.
Finally, the school system plans to conduct HVAC upgrades at Mountain View Elementary School using ESSER funding.