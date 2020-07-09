Former Kingsport Mayor John Clark is one of 16 Republican candidates on the Aug. 6 ballot seeking to succeed U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City, in Congress.
Clark is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville where he met his wife, Etta Ryan. He had a 36-year career in the medical device manufacturing industry before retiring.
He was elected to serve on the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman, and then elected to two terms as mayor of Kingsport.
Clark’s two daughters attended Kingsport City Schools, and he and his family are active members of Saint Dominic’s Catholic Church in Kingsport.
What skills or experience do you have that makes you uniquely qualified to represent the 1st District in Congress?
I bring a 36-year career in the private sector together with time as a local public official, including serving as an alderman and four years, two terms as mayor of Kingsport. I understand the needs of the business community and the critical importance of economic development and job creation.
I know how to bring people together to solve problems to improve the quality of life for all residents and ensure a prosperous future for our region. Additionally, my parents fled communist Cuba and immigrated legally to America.
I know better than most the destructive ideas of the leftist socialist Democrats in Congress and I’m committed to fighting to stop them.
￼What are the economic issues you plan to make top priorities if elected to Congress?
The key economic priority is job growth. Lowering barriers to capital, regional development efforts to bring jobs to our area, and lower taxes for job creators will all be priorities for me in Congress.
￼Will you be able to put partisanship aside to best serve all of your constituents?
Yes. During my time as local official in Kingsport, I put party labels aside to serve the needs of our community. Our work together led to Kingsport having a very high quality of life and the lowest cost of living in our region.
Additionally, I worked with other mayors, elected officials, business and community leaders to bring over 3,000 good paying jobs and $650 million in private capital investment to our region to benefit all residents.
￼How important is it to you to see tax dollars returned to the 1st District in the form of federal grants and programs?
I do not want to see wasteful government programs. However, our rural communities often get left behind when it comes to federal grants and programs. I will fight to make sure that the 1st District receives every dollar it is entitled to from the federal government.
￼What do you believe is the No. 1 job of a congressman?
The No. 1 job of the congressman is to listen to and serve his constituents in order to improve their quality of life and ensure a prosperous future for all residents in the district. I will commit to conducting regular town halls, roundtables, meetings and events in every county and community in the 1st District.