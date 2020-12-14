bcampbell@johnsoncitypress.com
Part of a defamation lawsuit filed against Washington County and 10 individuals by a former dog training facility owner who sought more than $9 million was dismissed last week.
Randi LaFerney filed the lawsuit in June in Washington County Circuit Court with claims the county and 10 people slandered her name on social media over the death of a dog in the care of one of her employees.
She was originally charged with aggravated animal cruelty and tampering with evidence in the death of an 8-month-old bull terrier named Dallas, which died while in the care of Andrew “Andy” Hunigan, one of her trainers at Off Leash K9 Training in Johnson City.
The charges were later dismissed.
Animal rights activists used social media to spread the word about the incident, as well as point out other businesses Laferney owns. The posts encouraged people to not patronize those businesses. Her suit claimed the negative attention ruined her reputation.
She asked for $8.5 million on compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages.
Circuit Court Judge Eddie Lauderback filed an order Dec. 10 dismissing the allegations against:
- Kim Livesay, accused of false light invasion, malicious prosecution, intentional interference with business relations, libel, civil conspiracy (2 counts);
- Paezha Marae McCartt, accused of false light invasion, malicious prosecution, intentional interference with business relations, libel, civil conspiracy;
- Janet McDaniel Keener, accused of false light invasion, malicious prosecution, intentional interference with business relations, libel, civil conspiracy;
- Lourienne Long, accused of false light invasion, intentional interference with business relations, libel, civil conspiracy;
- Nicole Stuwa, accused of malicious prosecution; and
- Tammy Davis, accused of malicious prosecution, intentional interference with business relations, civil conspiracy.
Davis runs the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter and Stuwa was the animal control officer who charged LaFerney.
In his order, Lauderback also said those defendants can file documents for him to consider in regards to attorney fees they may have incurred.
The defendants still part of the lawsuit are:
- Washington County, which stands accused of negligent hiring, training and supervision of the animal control officer who investigated the case and that the county joined in the conspiracy to spread false information about LaFerney;
- Ashley Vaughn West, accused of false light invasion, malicious prosecution, intentional interference with business relations, libel, civil conspiracy;
- Amy Bryant, accused of false light invasion, malicious prosecution, intentional interference with business relations, libel, civil conspiracy;
- Hannah Carley, accused of false light invasion, intentional interference with business relations, libel, civil conspiracy; and
- Candise Lejeune, accused of false light invasion, intentional interference with business relations, libel, civil conspiracy.
The others are citizens and animal rights activists who vocalized their opposition on social media to LaFerney and several businesses she owns in Tennessee. The posts encouraged people to not patronize those businesses.
In part of the claim against the county, LaFerney’s suit accused the county of not properly training Stuwa.
Other specific claims in the suit were that, West, Bryant, Carley and Lejeune used their social media pages, as well as other online forums, to “propagate an army of followers thereby distributing stream of falsehoods, misrepresentations and misleading information concerning (LaFerney) and her businesses.”
LaFerney also claimed that Livesay and Davis conspired to manipulate Stuwa into filing the charges against her and that the case has caused her “relentless mental anguish, humiliation, embarrassment and (financial) loss for which defendants are liable.”
With the dismissal against Livesay, Davis and Stuwa, the judge’s ruling would indicate no such acts occurred in regards to those three.