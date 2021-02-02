Richard McClain, the executive director of the Johnson City Housing Authority, said local homeless groups are ready to assist the roughly 70 people who will be displaced when the city temporarily closes the Haven of Mercy shelter.
“We have a great plan, I think, laid out,” McClain said Monday.
The day after an appointed board found the structure unfit for habitation, McClain was on a call with representatives for the city and a series of local homeless organizations to discuss ways to help the tenants, who the city has said will be “evacuated” from the shelter at 123 W. Millard St. at a yet-to-be determined time.
The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards and Review decided Thursday to temporarily close the shelter after hearing a presentation from staff about multiple building code violations. In a press release Friday, the city said conditions exist in the two main structures that are dangerous to the health of occupants, including defects that increase the risk of fire or accidents.
Grant Rockley, the pastor and CEO of Haven of Mercy, said Tuesday the property is safe.
“We’ve overkilled,” he said. “We’ve got exit signs where there doesn’t need to be exit signs. We’ve got a fire drill that we’ve put in place for evacuation and a headcount and all things that are necessary in the (event) of an emergency.”
McClain is coordinating with the Appalachian Service Project, Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, Johnson City Downtown Day Center and other local organizations to develop a plan for the tenants, which the city said will address the mental and physical wellbeing of residents and provide temporary housing.
The organizations have identified places for the tenants to stay, McClain said.
“I have no concerns with that,” he said. “I think we’re covered on shelters and supplies.”
A group from Frontier Health will provide counseling services for residents who are experiencing trauma or stress associated with relocating, McClain said. Case managers will help identify the individual needs of each resident.
In addition, the East Tennessee State University medical school will conduct COVID-19 testing and provide other medical services to tenants, and McClain said the Salvation Army and Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness will also be able to assist with transportation.
McClain said some residents have lived at Haven of Mercy for a long time, and officials anticipate those tenants will be concerned about the change.
“We just want to make sure that those folks who fall into that category, we have services available for them to help them feel comfortable and not be worried about where they might go,” he said.
Background
The Board of Dwelling Standards on Jan. 28 found the property unfit for human occupation and have asked Haven of Mercy to present a repair plan at the body’s next meeting this month.
Development Services Director Preston Mitchell said the city became aware of issues at the property in late February 2020, when a fire prevention officer conducted an inspection of Haven of Mercy and noted a number of fire code and potential building code violations.
Mitchell said two other city inspectors eventually visited the property to evaluate its adherence to applicable building codes and minimum housing standards. Officials ultimately determined it was necessary to present their findings to the board of dwelling standards and review, which heard a presentation from city staff in October.
Rockley claimed the shelter has corrected “just about 90% of what was required” and that the city’s actions were unnecessary.
“We have with all integrity done everything we can to keep safety first here,” he said.
City Attorney Sunny Sandos said Rockley is referring to fire code violations, which are cited to municipal court. The Board of Dwelling Standards bases its decisions on building code violations, which are addressed with permitted work.
‘I’m pained by this’
During the meeting last Thursday, board member Gwen Hunter noted that city employees have seen consistent problems at the facility, and added that she had no reason to believe significant changes would occur at the property unless the board made a firm decision to force those changes.
“I’d love to see this property turned around, and if closing it means that’s the incentive to reach out to their donors and get the support that’s needed to improve the property or find another property, that would be great,” she said. “I’m pained by this, but I just think it’s too great a risk for the people that live there and to anyone that would be coming in to help those people.”
Cindy Young, who has been volunteering at Haven of Mercy for about 25 years, said Tuesday that the shelter is invaluable.
“If it wasn’t for the Haven of Mercy, folks would be walking the streets in this freezing cold weather, sleeping on the streets in this freezing cold weather with little to no food,” she said.
Young said she’s pleading for Johnson City residents to open their hearts and wallets to support Haven of Mercy.
“This is an agency that we all need to own,” she said. “That we all need to be a part of. So many folks here will never know what it’s like to have to walk the streets, to have to sleep outside.”