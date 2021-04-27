With West Walnut Street getting ready for some major upgrades, residents of Johnson City's Tree Streets neighborhood are excited.
But, they remain mindful of any potential impact on traffic and pedestrians.
Sam Pettyjohn is the head of the traffic committee for the Tree Streets neighborhood. He wants to be sure the city maximizes the amount of safe pedestrian access to and from the neighborhood, including crossings at University Parkway to East Tennessee State University.
Although the crossing at West Walnut Street will be eliminated, Johnson City Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said pedestrians will be able to cross University Parkway at a new traffic signal installed at West Pine Street.
Left-hand turns from West Walnut Street to University Parkway will be blocked by a median running up University.
To discourage motorists from instead traveling through the Tree Streets neighborhood to take a left from West Maple Street, the city plans to extend the median past Maple Street's intersection with University, thereby blocking the turn.
A two-way extension of Cherokee Street, which the city plans to run through the current Harman Ice & Cold Storage property at 724 W. Walnut St., will connect West Walnut with State of Franklin Road, serving as an outlet for traffic.
This will address a concern that residents raised during public meetings about the project in late 2019 and early 2020. They feared closing left hand turns at the West Walnut and University intersection would divert traffic to West Maple Street.
"We really don't anticipate much additional traffic feeding into the neighborhood and trying to exit," Pindzola said.
Pettyjohn is optimistic about the city's plans to stop traffic diversion into the Tree Streets.
"I think anything they can do to limit the traffic in the neighborhood would be great, but I don't foresee us having a major influx of traffic if they're (the city) taking some steps to protect us," Pettyjohn said.
As Walnut expands, Pettyjohn said he is concerned about parking overflowing into the neighborhood, especially on nights and weekends.
"I lived in a major city before we moved here, and that definitely was an issue when an area got a large commercial development," Pettyjohn said.
Pindzola said businesses in Johnson City oftentimes provide parking to a greater degree than what city code requires. The Mall at Johnson City, for example, and other large retailers tend to put in seven parking spots for every 1,000 feet of retail. City code, Pindzola said, calls for about 4.5 spaces per 1,000 feet.
"The tenants desire spaces more so than even our own code," he said.
The city anticipates new businesses on West Walnut will try to establish their own parking, but if development reaches full bore, Pindzola said, there could be a need in the future for public parking.
Thinking motorists will cut through the neighborhood as traffic increases on West Walnut, Pettyjohn would also like to see additional traffic calming measures on streets that run perpendicular to West Walnut, such as Boyd or Cherokee.
The city has conducted a series of projections to assess potential traffic flow, and Pindzola said he doesn't expect that will be a problem for residents. But, if there is a need to provide additional traffic control in the neighborhood, the city isn't opposed to that.
"If things do change and we have to address that, we will," he said.
Too fast, too furious?
There are also ongoing concerns about traffic speed in parts of the Tree Streets.
"If there is traffic calming on West Maple Street, I see no evidence of it," said Andrew Dunn, who lives on the street's 800 block. "College students late for class have been speeding down this corridor for years."
The city currently has traffic circles installed at intersections along West Maple Street, which are designed to force vehicles to slow down. At this time, the city said, there aren't any further traffic control measures planned for the road.
No one in the neighborhood is against progress or development, Dunn said, but this is a safety issue.
"I have a toddler," he said. "There are children all over this block. I'd prefer to put a speed bump in the ground than a kid."
If there's concern about speed on West Maple Street, Pindzola said, residents can petition the city to put in traffic calming measures.
With a median along University Parkway, Pindzola said he doesn't think it will be necessary to put speed bumps on West Maple Street's 800 block, noting that there will likely be less traffic on the road.