Although the proposal has garnered opposition from some nearby residents, Johnson City commissioners will decide this week whether to rezone a series of parcels in and around the Mountain Home neighborhood.
On Thursday, commissioners will vote on third and final reading whether to rezone 10 parcels from a mixture of R-4 (medium-density residential) and I-2 (heavy industrial) to R-2 (low-density residential), B-3 (supporting central business) and MX-1 (mixed-use neighborhood).
Five plots would change to MX-1, which allows small-scale goods and services. The changes would remove outdated industrial zoning on city-owned property near Founders Park and create the potential for infill growth and reinvestment in and around the neighborhood.
The city-initiated request commissioners will review Thursday is smaller than a version they heard in January, which at the time totaled 20 properties. Staff scaled back the proposal after hearing concerns from commissioners and residents.
Neighbors, however, continue to have reservations.
A petition protesting the rezoning on Change.org had 61 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon. The petition says Lamont Street, Winter Street and Hillcrest Drive currently have traffic that feeds to and from University Parkway, Watauga Avenue and State of Franklin Road.
They're urging the city to study traffic, pedestrian safety, parking and alley usage. Additionally, they're asking for more traffic calming measures in the Mountain Home neighborhood. The petition recommends making Winter Street a one-way road and, at minimum, placing stop signs at each intersection.
Lorraine Brown, who lives on Lamont Street, also called for a more thorough study during a City Commission meeting on June 17. She said there are already existing traffic issues in the neighborhood.
"Don't all the changes ... in traffic in our neighborhood and the downtown warrant a study before selling prime city-owned lots or rezoning?" she asked commissioners. "A current study makes sense not just for the livability of our neighborhood but the success of downtown revitalization."
Pointing to Founders Park, Johnson City Development Services Director Preston Mitchell told commissioners in June that private investment tends to follow public investment.
"What we're simply trying to do from a planning perspective is allow for that," Mitchell said.
He said a rezoning of this size doesn't necessitate a traffic study. Rather than a single, large property, the city is dealing with 10 small parcels that are spread out across about a block and a half.
"The impact is going to be dispersed, both from a pedestrian perspective and a vehicular perspective," he said.
The rezoning request includes a small, vacant parcel at 316 S. Commerce St. that the city sold to Michael and Katherine Mansy for $20,000 in February 2020. They also own the adjoining property at 312 S. Commerce St. Both properties would be rezoned to MX-1 as part of this proposal.
Michael Mansy has said he plans to build a new coffeehouse and bakery on the site, which is beside Founders Park.
Other business
• Commissioners are also scheduled to consider changes to its noise ordinance that would make it easier to enforce. The board will review the amendment on second reading.
"When someone complains about the noise you're not getting immediate remedy to that problem because of the way the ordinance was written," Maj. Matt Howell told commissioners in June. "With this, officers can take immediate action based on the reading that they're seeing."
• An ordinance banning the use of tobacco or vapor products in public parks, playgrounds and greenways has also advanced to second reading. People caught smoking in those areas would face a $50 fine.
Officials have said smoking is already prohibited in parks as a result of city policy, but because it’s not an ordinance, the restrictions are not comprehensively applied and can be difficult to enforce.
• Commissioners will also consider on first reading changes to the city's zoning code that would repeal provisions for medication-assisted treatment facilities that are inconsistent with state laws and may conflict with the Americans with Disabilities Act.