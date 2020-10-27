Johnson City Schools will close Liberty Bell Middle School for 14 days as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), sending all of the school's students back to at-home learning for that period.
Students will move back to full remote learning starting on Wednesday and are scheduled to return on Nov. 11.
The decision comes at the recommendation of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office and after the system indicated it would send about 230 Liberty Bell students from two classroom areas home after concern about possible exposure to COVID-19.
Greg Wallace, the school system's safety supervisor, said Johnson City Schools had initially hoped to control any potential spread at Liberty Bell by sending those students home, limiting the decision to just those kids.
"As we continued our case investigations today, it was just obvious that there was more crossover between multiple teams," Wallace said.
Between Monday and Tuesday, he said 15 students had been sent home with COVID-like symptoms.
"When you add all of those things together without being able to specifically trace it to an individual case, that's when you have to look at going broader," he said.
Wallace said the system is prepared to temporarily transition Liberty Bell students back to remote learning, adding that the silver lining of starting the school year online is that it gave the system the opportunity to perfect that approach.
He said all Liberty Bell students already have the devices they'll need to participate in online schooling, and teachers have gained experience in providing students with those academic resources.
"We hoped not to do this, but it's kind of where we are right now and we feel very confident that our teachers will be able to do that and do an excellent job," he said.
According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, the school recorded 44 students in quarantine and 10 in isolation as of Monday. A Tuesday update reported 522 students in quarantine and 23 in isolation. The dashboard normally updates numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Students in quarantine are defined as those who have had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and must remain home until cleared to return to school. Isolation is required for someone who tests positive and needs to wait until being cleared to return.
About 1,200 students attend Liberty Bell Middle School, which serves grades 7 and 8. Just under 900 are registered as in-person learners. System spokesperson Collin Brooks said that as of Tuesday nine students and three faculty had tested positive for COVID-19 at the school.
Last week, Wallace said the system closed a hallway at Indian Trail Intermediate School for a similar reason, having identified a couple of cases. In that case, they were able to limit that decision to that hallway.
He urged members of the community to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing to help control spread in schools.
"Our goal is to keep students in school," Wallace said. "There are things we can control in the school, but there are also things that we can't."
Meal pick-up for students will be available at the top of the tiered parking lot at Science Hill High School from 9:20 a.m. to 10:05 a.m. Parents may also pick up food at the cafeteria door at Cherokee Elementary and at the back of Mountain View Elementary.
Press Staff Writer Brandon Paykamian contributed reporting.