City school board considers limiting public comments at regular meetings

The Johnson City Board of Education met in a special session Friday morning to discuss limiting public comments at regular board meetings.
The discussion came after Jonesborough resident Philip Kemp disrupted the board’s Dec. 7 meeting during public comments to protest COVID-19 mask policies. After he refused to wear a mask, Chairwoman Kathy Hall called a recess.
Hall said there has been some discussion about reviewing public comment policies prior to that, but that incident helped put the topic back on the table.
“I think that really did spur the meeting today — to make sure everyone got a chance to talk about the policy and to make sure that we’re really giving the opportunity to speak to people that have a stake in the school system and want to address the board about something on the agenda,” she said.
The board currently asks those who wish to address the board to sign up before the meeting with their name, address, and subject of presentation.
Kathy Hall said the board is looking to make sure they hear from district stakeholders specifically. That would mainly include students, parents of students, employees and people who pay property taxes in Johnson City.
Hall pointed out that Kemp does not have children in the system.
“We want to make sure that the speakers are relevant and the topics are relevant,” she said.
Prior to that meeting, dozens of community members attended board meetings to voice support and opposition to the district’s safety measures, including mask policies.
Hall said the board is considering limiting individual public comments from five minutes to three minutes and allowing a total of 30 minutes for public comments at board meetings.
The board hopes to hold separate public forums for issues in which more time may be needed.
Although the board still wants to allow public comments at the board, Hall said regular meetings are not public forums. She said allowing public comments at the beginning of board meetings is "a courtesy we give in case someone wants to address the board" about agenda topics.
“If there’s a lot of people that want to talk on one subject, then we probably will have a meeting just to allow public comments on this,” she said.
Hall emphasized that she and other board members want to continue hearing from the public.
She said the board also stays in touch with residents outside of regular meetings via email and through other means.
“I don’t want to ever make it sound like we don’t encourage public comments," she pointed out.
The board plans to vote on the proposed changes at their Jan. 4 meeting.