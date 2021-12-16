It’s not a myth that homeless people from other parts of the country travel to Johnson City, a city police official says.
But why they come here isn’t always known.
“Some of them come and go,” Johnson City Deputy Chief Debbie Botelho said. “We have new people who show up, but we don’t know where they all come from.
“We ask where they’re from and they’re from all over — Florida, Connecticut, just everywhere. I do not know how they decided to come here, but there are a lot of resources” in Johnson City, she said.
It is a myth, according to Botelho, that homeless people — aside from sleeping in alleys and doorways — commit a lot crimes in downtown Johnson City, where there are more homeless folks than in other parts of town.
“They’re the ones sitting out there asking for money so they can get them something to drink. Nine times out of 10 they’ll go sit somewhere, drink their beer and fall asleep,” she said. “There isn’t high crime as far as the homeless.”
Botelho said the majority of crimes in downtown Johnson City — including shootings, which she said are generally isolated events — are committed by people who live here or the surrounding area and have a place to call home.
But Botelho also said that some people who take to the streets to live do actually have a home.
Why Are They Homeless?
Officers have frequent interaction with people living on the streets of Johnson City and have found the reasons for being homeless vary.
“They got kicked out of their house by their parents or they’ve run away. A lot of it is drug related. Some had been in an assisted living facility and that facility has closed so they have nowhere to go. Some don’t want to follow the rules at home so they leave,” and live on the streets, Botelho said.
The Johnson City Police Department has a community police unit as well as a designated downtown officer. Those officers get to know the homeless on a more personal level and often know their stories.
“The downtown officers know them, and they know the downtown officers. They talk to them all the time. Some of them are really receptive and some of them are not,” Botelho said.
Many just want to be left alone and keep to themselves.
“There’s a little guy and he never causes any trouble. He sits on the same bench every day with his duffle bag. He’s homeless. He doesn’t want any help. He doesn’t bother anybody. He’s fine. That is a way he chooses to live,” Botelho said.
The man has a place to bathe and wash his clothes, which wouldn’t be difficult to find with the resources for the homeless in Johnson City.
Botelho said mental health issues are not uncommon for some homeless people. Earlier in her career as a patrol officer, she saw a man standing on the edge of the curb and asked if he was OK. He was afraid to step into the road because he thought it was a cliff.
She convinced him by walking across a board to get to him, and took him back across the street to her patrol car. The man was a veteran, so Botelho took him to the VA where he could be evaluated.
“I told him they were going to help him and he said, ‘I really appreciate that. Thank you,’ ” she said.
Botelho said part of an officer’s training is that when they encounter someone living on the streets who appears to have mental health issues, how they approach that person can make a big difference in preventing an escalation of the situation.
“How you approach them, we teach our officers this. Every year they have training for people who are autistic and people with mental disabilities.” Officers learn how to recognize a person’s behavior and how to approach them depending on that behavior.
“That’s part of our in-service every year,” she said.
Recognizing the homeless
Botelho said many people living on the streets have some sort of hideaway where they sleep, but with a recent city ordinance banning “camping” on city property, part of an officer’s duties is to locate areas where someone has set up a living space.
“Some form of tent, or they have a barrier set up with suitcases and carts sitting around and it’s obvious they’ve made that a home and they can’t do that. If we encounter those people they get a no camping citation,” she said.
If officers come across someone just sleeping who doesn’t have what would be considered a living area set up, Botelho said “we just ask them to leave.”
People are often found sleeping in doorways of downtown businesses and “they do things they shouldn’t do, and I won’t get into that.”
While Botelho would not expand on that comment, downtown business owners have complained about finding human excrement around their businesses.
“That is unsanitary … very unhealthy,” Botelho said. The downtown fountain often becomes a bathing spot for the homeless, which also creates a public health hazard, she said.
Finding the homeless
Botelho said police don’t usually proactively search for homeless camps that can be difficult to get to, such as a wooded area downtown. But often they are called to assist public works when those people are breaking down a camping site. And if they get a 911 call to any area on a report of camping on city property, they respond.
An area in the past that’s been an ongoing problem was behind Girls Inc.
“The kids were finding used condoms, needles … they would call us and say they didn’t want the homeless on their property so we had to deal with that.”
Development of that area for the mountain bike trails has apparently helped the issue in that particular location.
Botelho said she can see both sides of the homeless issue when someone has set up camp and returns to find all their belongings have been removed, but the bottom line is that camping isn’t allowed.
“It is sad and I understand, but at the same time they know they’re not supposed to be there. They’ve been told,” she said.
“It’s a community issue. We need to try to find something,” to help them. “If I had a home I could put them all in, monitor them, get all the medical and mental needs they need, that would be wonderful.”
But this isn’t a utopia where something like that would be manageable, she indicated.
“That’s a 24/7 kind of thing,” she said. “It would help some and some it wouldn’t.”
And then there’s the question of “whose responsibility is that,” she said. ”These are adults. You can offer them help and they don’t have to take it and you can’t make them.”