A rezoning request that could allow some small-scale business opportunities and correct outdated industrial zoning in the southeast portion of the Mountain Home neighborhood cleared its first hurdle on Thursday.
Commission- ers approved on first reading a city-initiated rezoning of 20 parcels along parts of West Watauga Avenue, West State of Franklin Road and South Commerce Street. The vote was 4-1 with Commissioner Jenny Brock voting against the request.
The board hopes to hear input from nearby residents when the request appears before them again on second reading.
The properties would change from a mixture of I-2 (heavy industrial) and R-4 (medium density residential) to R-2 (low-density residential) and MX-1 (mixed use neighborhood). One property, currently home to Church Brothers Family Fun Store, would change from I-2 to B-3 (supporting central business district).
“Our effort here is to repair and downzone old, heavy industrial zoning that’s no longer needed and the other is to allow infill opportunities specifically along busy corridors that now have higher traffic volumes,” Development Services Director Preston Mitchell told commissioners.
Fifteen of the properties would be rezoned to MX-1, a zoning designation that Mitchell said is specifically regulated to only allow small-scale (less than 2,000 square feet) goods and services that are typical for the edges of neighborhoods. These could include, for example, a beauty parlor, a coffee shop or a small taproom.
“I can understand why a person might support it whose property is going to be rezoned MX-1 because there may be some economic advantage to them if they can sell it,” Brock said. “The one I’m really interested in are the ones who are adjacent (to those properties).”
Brock said there are some properties she could support rezoning because of their location, but she noted the request was presented as a “bundle” and wondered whether the city could consider the item as separate requests.
As a comparison, Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise said residents of the Tree Streets neighborhood have worked to preserve the residential character of their neighborhood, but they still have businesses like Ole’s Guacamoles outside of the core of the neighborhood.
“The idea of a flower shop or a hair salon or an accountant’s office at the end of a block on these busier roads doesn’t strike me initially as undermining the residential nature of the neighborhood,” he said, “but I want to hear from the people that are going to be affected by it.”
The rezoning request includes a small, vacant parcel at 316 S. Commerce St. that the city sold to Michael Mansy for $20,000 in February 2020. Mansy has said he plans on building a new coffeehouse and bakery on the site, which is beside Founders Park.
Mansy also owns a couple of properties in downtown Johnson City, including one formerly vacant lot that will eventually be a restaurant serving Latin American and Asian food called Juan Siao.