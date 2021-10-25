A Johnson City police officer charged with aggravated domestic assault was scheduled for arraignment Monday, but that process was delayed so a prosecutor and judge can be appointed from other jurisdictions.
David E. Smith, 46, of Gray, was at the Washington County Courthouse with his attorney, Donna Bolton, but did not have to appear before a judge. The case was reset for Nov. 11.
Smith was accused of pointing a weapon at his girlfriend’s head and threatening to kill her. Bolton said the allegations are false and Smith, who is suspended from work at this time, looks forward to clearing his name.