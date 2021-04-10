ELIZABETHTON — Thursday’s Elizabethton City Council meeting saw a bit of history as council members accepted a train display from the local Chamber.
The display was given to the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce many years ago and was displayed on city property next to U.S. Highway 19E where the Chamber offices used to be located.
With the Chamber’s move to its new offices in downtown Elizabethton, it was decided to turn the train over to the city to make sure the train remains properly cared for.
“We are delighted to gift this icon to the City for safe keeping as we complete our move,” said Chamber Executive Director Joy McCray. “We hope tourists and train enthusiasts will continue to come and see it.”
“With the move of our Chamber office and Visitor Center, we had no place or resources to relocate the train,” said Chamber Board President David LeVeau. “We are happy to present the City of Elizabethton with the historical train and give it a permanent home. We thank Daniel Estes, Mayor Alexander, and City Councilmen for being such a great partner with the Chamber over the years. We look forward to continue building that relationship in promoting business, education, workforce development and tourism to Elizabethton and Carter County.”