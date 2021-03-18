City Manager Pete Peterson, who has served as Johnson City's top executive since 2005, announced Thursday his intention to retire at the end of 2021.
"The time has now come for me to shift my focus from work to my family and my all-too-quickly growing children," he told the Johnson City Commission during its regular meeting on Thursday.
Peterson said his announcement will allow the City Commission time to select a replacement and for an adequate transition period. The city will have eight months to go through a search and selection process.
"I assure you that we will continue to provide the excellent level of service that our citizens expect as we enter this new chapter of the city's management," he said.
Peterson has worked for the city for 31 years, starting as a development specialist in 1991. He was named assistant city manager in 1995, interim city manager in 2004 and assumed the post permanently in 2005.
Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise said he's been having conversations with Peterson and Human Resources Director Steve Willis about the time frame of the city manager's retirement and the subsequent selection process.
On Thursday, the commission authorized Wise to work with staff to develop a request for proposals to identify a national executive recruiting firm to help select a successor. He expects the search for a new city manager will take about six to eight months.
The city listed Peterson's accomplishments in a press released issued Thursday evening, which included overseeing the development of new recreation opportunities in the city, including the Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park, and the construction of a new Science Hill High School and Fairmont Elementary.
During the course of his career, the press release said, the city has also achieved a AA bond rating and grown its fund balance from $2 million to $35 million while maintaining the lowest property tax rate in the region. Peterson was named City Manager of the Year in 2010 by the Tennessee City Management Association.
"It has been a pleasure to serve and to be a part of all the ways in which our city has grown, thrived and improved," Peterson said in a letter to staff and commissioners on Thursday. "We are poised to continue those successes, and I look forward to seeing all that is to come ... albeit from a different view."
In December, the city released a report produced by an outside attorney that found Peterson unnecessarily berated but didn't threaten the job of a fire prevention officer in an August email. The report was commissioned after the employee filed an official complaint.
The attorney did, however, hear from multiple people that Peterson’s management style “can and does cross the border of profane and demeaning.”
Comments from the commission
Commissioners expressed praise for Peterson during their meeting on Thursday.
Commissioner Jenny Brock said she knew Peterson's retirement was imminent, but said his letter Thursday was a surprise. She noted that the job of city manager is one of the most complex positions that exists.
"You're on 24/7 and then you multiply that by the 16, 17 years you've been in that role, that's a lot of stress and strain for sure," she said.
Brock added that the job involves handling a thousand moving pieces and a rotating assortment of commissioners.
"Hats off to you for being able to manage all of that," she said, "so I would probably say you're well-deserving of rest and time to spend with your young children and being able to bring a new chapter to your life. You've been real steady hand on the rudder for Johnson City."
"I don't think there's a place you can ever ride around in Johnson City that you don't see your hand, your fingerprints on that," she continued. "We have come a long way."
Commissioner John Hunter echoed Brock's comments.
"The pump is primed very well for your successor," Hunter said. "Personally, I feel fortunate that I have had the opportunity to serve with you."
Commissioner Aaron Murphy, who was elected to the city's governing body in 2020, said he also wasn't expecting to hear the announcement Thursday.
"We have not worked long together," Murphy said, "but ever since I was afforded the opportunity to sit at this table, you have been very kind, respectful, easy to work with. I'm just really thankful for the short time we've been able to work alongside each other to serve our citizens."
Wise told the Press 16 years is a remarkable time for someone to spend in the position of city manager.
"He has had an opportunity to play a part in so many things and is such a wealth of corporate history, corporate memory that is shaped by having grown up here but also by having been a part of so much of what has gone on over the years," Wise said.