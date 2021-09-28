How should Johnson City balance ongoing development with the needs of residents?
That will be one of many challenges city leaders will face in the coming years, and it’s the question the Johnson City Press asked the five candidates for city manager during a meet-and-greet Tuesday evening at the Langston Centre.
The Johnson City Commission is in the process of selecting a replacement for long-time city manager Pete Peterson, who will be retiring at the end of 2021. He has served as city manager for about 16 years.
Last Thursday, the city announced five finalists for the position: Cathy Ball, assistant city manager of Asheville, North Carolina; Sarah Hannah-Spurlock, nighttime economy manager of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; David Johnston, former city manager of Covington, Kentucky; Chris Lindsey, assistant city manager of Westminster, Colorado; and David Strahl, interim village manager of Schiller Park, Illinois.
If chosen, Ball or Hannah-Spurlock would be Johnson City’s first female city manager.
Commissioners held one-on-one interviews with candidates earlier in the day, which weren’t open to the public. They will hold group interviews with the finalists Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Carnegie Hotel, 1216 W. State of Franklin Road. Commissioners will then discuss the candidates during a 6 p.m. work session that evening at City Hall, and they may make an official appointment during a special called meeting at 7:15 a.m. Thursday.
A large proportion of households in Washington County and Johnson City fall below the federal poverty line or are part of the ALICE population.
ALICE, which stands for “asset limited, income constrained, employed,” describes households that live above the poverty line but don’t make enough to afford the cost of living.
In December 2019, the then-president and CEO of United Way of Washington County, Kristan Spear, told commissioners that 45% of households in Washington County were part of the ALICE population or fell below the poverty line. In Johnson City, 53% of households were in that range.
At the same time, Johnson City is preparing for significant growth. The city is investing $33 million in overhauling West Walnut Street and, as authorized by a recent state law, has drawn a 950-acre incentive district around Interstate 26’s Exit 17 in the Boones Creek area.
Sarah Hannah-Spurlock
The cost of living in Northeast Tennessee is much lower than many other parts of the country, Hannah-Spurlock said. She hopes that’s something the city can leverage.
Officials also need to be compassionate. Specifically, she lauded the city’s effort to move residents of the John Sevier Center, a subsidized housing complex in downtown Johnson City, to new accommodations.
The city’s role in solving these problems, she said, is to lead a collaborative effort by public and private entities.
“I don’t think it is government’s responsibility to solve the problem,” she said, “I think it is our responsibility to lead the effort.”
David Johnston
In Covington, where Johnston served as city manager for four years, 25% of the population was at or below the poverty line, and 90% of students in the local school district participated in the free or reduced lunch program.
“You have to deal with that but at the same time make sure it’s a good place to call home, a place to create jobs,” Johnston said, “but there has to be a systematic approach to deal with poverty.”
Too many cities focus on symptoms, Johnston said, and don’t consider how to elevate people into good-paying jobs. That involves focusing on work-force training, Johnston said, while also ensuring accountability and removing barriers like lack of access to child care.
Cathy Ball
With many businesses struggling to fill positions, Ball said, employers have been forced to reconsider what they’re paying workers.
Officials also have a responsibility to ensure new developments include affordable housing, she said. In Asheville, the city incentivizes developers to include units of affordable housing in their projects.
“The idea is that within a development you create a mixed-income community, and you don’t have these pockets of poverty where the community is all struggling,” Ball said.
David Strahl
Strahl said a robust housing authority can provide the safety net services necessary to protect low-income residents. Progress, however, doesn’t necessarily mean people will be left behind, he said.
“It gives them more of an opportunity to progress because if there weren’t any kind of economic activity, then that (low-income) population could be growing.” Strahl said. “... We need to plug them into those opportunities as they come along.”
Strahl said the city needs to continue to spur development and also avoid “short-changing opportunities.”
“There’s only so much money to go around, but at the same time make sure the money that is committed for the safety net services is fully utilized,” he said.
Chris Lindsey
Lindsey said there’s been a lot of work in Westminster, Colorado, focused on affordable housing.
“The key piece of that is partnerships, right?” he said. “There’s not any one group that has all the resources to bring to the table to get through those barriers and create good affordable housing.”
Officials also need to lean on resources available through the local housing authority, the county, the state and other funding sources.
“The way we achieve success with some of those bigger problems is through some regional solutions,” Lindsey said.