Lawmakers hear concerns on school funding, courthouse
Johnson City leaders met with freshman members of the local legislative delegation on Monday to discuss the city’s priorities going into the upcoming session of the Tennessee General Assembly.
“There are a number of issues that we just want you to be aware of and probably the overarching theme is one of local control,” Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise told newly elected state House Reps. Tim Hicks and Rebecca Alexander.
“When you get to Nashville, everybody and their brother is going to be standing in your lobby wanting to talk to you about all manner of legislative initiatives, and we just want you to remember the people back at home who are in the trenches and most close to the issues at hand.”
Over the course of a roughly hour-long conversation, officials touched on school funding, renovations to the former Ashe Street Courthouse and expanding broadband access, among other topics.
The 112th General Assembly will convene at noon on Jan. 12. Gov. Bill Lee has also called a special legislative session dedicated to education scheduled to begin on Jan. 19.
School funding
City Manager Pete Peterson said Johnson City chooses to run its own school system and places a second level of taxation on residents to fund those operations.
“There’s a real need for additional education funding at both the city and the county level,” Peterson said, “and the thing that is counter-productive to the whole situation is where we get ... a perception, whether it be reality or not, that there is inequitable funding, and you end up getting cities and counties within the same county against one another fighting over a dollar.”
Peterson urged legislators to recognize that there’s an ongoing “challenge” surrounding who gets funding and how it should be fairly distributed.
About 80% of the local option sales tax generated in Washington County comes out of Johnson City, Peterson said.
“We would certainly feel very strongly that the laws and the intent of the laws as written be followed,” Peterson said, citing the Jonesborough school deal.
City leaders recently accepted $12.5 million from the county to help cover school capital needs, an agreement that critics noted guaranteed the city far less money than what it would have received if Washington County had issued bonds to pay for a new school in Jonesborough.
“I think the intent of the law as it written is such that that money should have been distributed equitably based on the percentage of students each system had in Washington County,” Peterson said. “You’ll definitely be hearing more from us about ways to ... close the loophole that allows counties to accumulate cash and pay cash for construction projects rather than sharing those funds equally based on student enrollment.”
Ashe Street Courthouse
Local leaders will again ask Lee to include $5 million in his budget to help pay for renovations to the former Ashe Street Courthouse, a building Washington County owns at 401 Ashe St. that was recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic took hold in Tennessee, that allocation, which was originally included in the governor’s budget, was cut.
“The end goal there was to stabilize and save a very, very significant piece of architectural history in Johnson City,” Peterson said. “It’s a very prominent anchor on Walnut and Ashe streets, and as we rebuild Walnut Street, it’s going to continue to be a very significant anchor down on the east end of Walnut Street.”
Peterson said officials envision building a center for economic development in the old courthouse.
Johnson City plans to redo the streetscape along Walnut Street with a heavy emphasis on pedestrian movement, which will involve building new sidewalks with bike lanes, installing new utilities and reworking the stormwater system. Peterson expects the city’s investment in that area will total upward of $20 million.
Broadband expansion
Although he said it has been hit and miss, Peterson said remote learning can work, but leaders need to address the lack of availability of internet access in rural areas.
He said the city wants the state to invest in rapidly deploying broadband to every structure in Tennessee, which will allow local officials to better adapt to situations that require remote learning.
It will also allow the city to better accommodate people who work from home.
“That’s going to be one of the more significant economic development tools that future generations and states ... are going to have,” he said.
Alexander agreed, adding that if COVID-19 did one good thing it at least showed state and local governments the services they needed to improve.
“Broadband is going to be the key to our future,” she said. “We have to get it, and we have to get it quickly.”