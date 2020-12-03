Johnson City commissioners will take more time to review local amendments to the city’s building codes, noting that they want to ensure builders aren’t burdened by expectations that change when they cross into another county or city.
“One of the key things I asked when I came on is, ‘Why do we have local amendments that are different than those that are 20 minutes down the road?’” Commissioner John Hunter said.
Commissioners were scheduled Thursday to consider on first reading whether to adopt the 2018 International Code Council building codes and 2017 National Electric Code, which would have included local amendments. Commissioners instead opted to defer action until they can hold a workshop to closely review the local rules included in the update.
“The things that create life safety issues in Johnson City shouldn’t be much different than the ones in Kingsport, Bristol, Washington County,” Hunter said. “They’re not dealing with hurricanes and we’re dealing with tornadoes. We all live in the same mountainous region ... so we all have the same kinds of issues.”
Development Services Manager Dave McClelland told commissioners that, while preparing to update the codes, staff sought to eliminate problematic local amendments while also sticking to the state’s minimum requirements. Staff has also been working to ensure the new codes are more closely aligned with rules implemented in Washington County and other local governments in the region.
McClelland said the state adopted the 2018 residential building codes in April, and the Tennessee Fire Marshal’s Office plans to adopt an updated set of commercial codes next year.
Local governments in Tennessee must ensure their building codes meet minimum requirements set by the state, but they also have the leeway to adopt local amendments.
Commissioners received input during their meeting Thursday from members of the local building community, including developer Shane Abraham, who is the founder of Universal Development & Construction. He’s also a major player in a project in downtown Johnson City called the Henry on Main.
Abraham said before the meeting that the city has done a good job reigning in the number of local amendments, which were far more numerous 10-15 years ago.
“The closer we can come to the standard code without the amendments — and certainly there’s always going to be a need for a few — but keeping those at a minimum I think keeps the job easier for future city commissions,” he told commissioners on Thursday.
Commissioner Larry Calhoun asked whether the codes commissioners were preparing to vote on would ultimately make it easier for developers to build in Johnson City. Commissioners have heard that it’s harder to build in Johnson City compared to other places.
“We certainly been in areas where we’ve said, ‘We can’t wait to get back to Johnson City and build something’ and we’ve had areas where we’ve said, ‘Wow, we didn’t know it could get this easy,’” Abraham said. “There’s a full gamut there, but I don’t think Johnson City is unfair in any way.”
Other business
Commissioners also officially accepted changes to the city’s zoning rules for child care centers, which would make it easier for them to locate in city limits. Commissioners unanimously approved the amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance on third and final reading.
Staff said the revisions will remove overly restrictive and potentially arbitrary limitations on child care agencies. They also anticipate the changes will streamline the approval process and better align the city’s current rules with state regulations.
Additionally, commissioners on Thursday approved the bylaws for a new board of directors that will oversee the operations of the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau, which will be separating from the Johnson City Area Chamber of Commerce.
Commissioners will appoint all nine members of the new board, who will serve on staggered three-year terms. Commissioners also appointed a temporary six-member body to help with the transition. They will serve for six months.
Saying goodbye
Thursday was Calhoun’s last meeting on the commission, and commissioners took a moment to express gratitude for his service on the board.
Calhoun was appointed in 2018 to replace former Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin, who died unexpectedly in September of that year. Calhoun opted not to run for election in 2020.
Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock said Van Brocklin wore cowboy boots, and Calhoun brought his own brand of shoes to the commission.
“That was a brand of experience and calmness,” she said. “You came into a commission that was just in turmoil after losing Ralph so suddenly like we did.”
The city will hold a virtual inauguration ceremony at 4 p.m. Dec. 7 for incumbents Todd Fowler and Joe Wise, who were reelected to the commission in November, and commissioner-elect Aaron Murphy.