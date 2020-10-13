ELIZABETHTON — With the start of early voting on Wednesday, Carter Countians, voters in the Elizabethton city election will participate in one of the most contested races for city judge in the history of the office. Both candidates have served as city judge for a portion of this year.
The judicial position came open when Judge T.J. Little died late last year. In February, the Elizabethton City Council voted to place attorney Jason Holly into the interim position until the voters could elect the person to serve out the remainder of the unexpired term. The wording in the City Charter meant that Holly would only be able to serve as interim under the City Council’s appointment until the August state primary.
But the charter only allowed the judge elected in August to serve until the general election in November. The winner of that race will serve the remaining two years of the unexpired term.
After being appointed to the bench by the council, Holly served as city judge until the August election. But he did not submit qualifying papers to run in that election. That meant when retired assistant district attorney general Teresa Murray Smith qualified to run in the August election, there was no one on the ballot to oppose her. Holly then decided to run a write-in campaign. It was an unusual maneuver since Holly was running both as an incumbent and write-in candidate.
Smith was elected judge in August with 1,459 votes. Holly received 685 write-in votes. Smith called the victory “bittersweet” because her husband, retired FBI agent Lanny Smith had died just days before the election.
Smith has been serving as the elected city judge since August. Both Holly and Smith will be on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election and both have been campaigning in the hottest local campaign in this year’s election.
Holly told the City Council before his appointment that most of his work as an attorney was in Criminal and Sessions courts. He said he appeared before Judge Little many times, representing clients on traffic and code violations.
Holly has lived most of his life in Elizabethton and graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1991. He graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1996 and graduated with honors from Cumberland Law School in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2000.
Smith also lived most of her life in Elizabethton and graduated with honors from Elizabethton High School in 1971. She graduated with honors from East Tennessee State University in 1975 and completed her law degree from the University of Tennessee in 1977.
Smith served as a prosecutor in five area counties for nearly 30 years. She said, “I have always maintained my law license in good standing as well as being known as a hardworking attorney who pays her taxes and obligations to my government and community.”