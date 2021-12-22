New traffic control box wraps have been installed at eight intersections across the city, bringing bright and bold artwork to several locations.
The designs were printed on vinyl wraps that remain in good condition for up to 10 years or more, and adds to the Johnson City Public Arts Committee's set of seven wraps installed over several years since 2017. Planning to add additional wraps is underway, with new phases of the program scheduled for next year.
The new wraps can be found at the following locations:
- South Roan Street and Maple Street: "Music is Life" by Amol Saraf
- North Roan Street and Liberty Bell Boulevard: "Betta Fish by Brooklyn Beaver
- Buffalo Street and South Roan Street: "Iris" by Emmanuel Gonzales
- University Parkway and Lamont Street: "The Chase" by Keely Hertzel
- John Exum Parkway and Delaware Street: "Summer Sky" by Rebecca Steele
- West Market Street and Pactolas Road: "Over and Under Water Life" by Susan Champeny
- University Parkway and West State of Franklin Road: "Whitewater Fun" by Victoria Primicias
- North Roan Street and King Street: "Taco Time" by Will Eskridge