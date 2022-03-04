ELIZABETHTON — Emotions ran high Thursday evening at a joint workshop attended by representatives of the governments of Carter County and the City of Eliza-bethton.
The four men attempted to work out a new funding plan for the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter.
The county was represented by County Commissioners Gary Bailey and Travis Hill. The city was represented by City Councilman Jeff Treadway and City Manager Daniel Estes.
The two sides debated for over two hours without reaching an agreement, except to return to the negotiating table for another session on March 17.
The meeting was held in the main courtroom of the Carter County Courthouse and was the first government meeting to be streamed to the public with newly installed equipment. The entire meeting may be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvb5o6tGOIM&t=5923s.
The main difficulty in the negotiations was over the funding ratio between the county and the city to operate the shelter. Bailey strongly supported a ratio of 60% of the funding coming from the county to 40% of the funding coming from the city. Bailey said the original agreement was for the county and city to have a 50-50 split.
Treadway said the past no longer applies, and argued for the county to pay 70% and the city to pay 30%.
The funding amount this year is 65% coming from the county (totaling $273,000) to 35% coming from the city (totaling $147,000).
Treadway argued that the taxes being paid to the animal shelter from city residents is one of several areas where the city is taxed much more heavily for joint city and county services. He said every county resident paid $4.75 in taxes to support the animal shelter this year. He said the city residents paid the county tax and also had to pay the city’s 35% share for the shelter, amounting to $10.31.
That brought the total for every city residents to pay $15.06 in city and county taxes for the animal shelter.
“Every city resident is paying three times more for the same service,” Treadway said. “How is that close to being fair?”
Bailey said it is not fair for the city to pay less than half the costs and still have half the representation on the board of directors of the animal shelter. Treadway appeared willing to have less city representation. He also suggested that one way to solve the problem was to allow the county to take over the shelter, taking the city completely out of the funding, while raising the county tax rate by 1.5 cents to cover the funding the city had been paying. That way, every taxpayer in the city and the county would be paying the same amount.
Private citizen Jim Winchester was watching the debate from the galley and at one point suggested the funding problem could also be solved by creating a separate taxing district for the animal shelter that all citizens would pay.