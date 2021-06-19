They say smoke gets in your eyes.
Before long, it could get into your bank account, too: People caught smoking tobacco or vaping in Johnson City parks may soon face a $50 fine.
On Thursday, city commissioners approved on first reading an ordinance banning the use of tobacco or vapor products in public parks, public playgrounds, public greenways and any public property accessible to youth.
Smoking is already prohibited in parks as a result of city policy, but because it's not an ordinance, the restrictions are not comprehensively applied and can be difficult to enforce.
Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl said tobacco was originally prohibited in the park system because officials were receiving complaints about parents smoking in the bleachers at sporting events, which would disturb other spectators and their children.
A law passed by the Tennessee General Assembly this year gives local governments the authority to prohibit the use of tobacco products on public property by ordinance. Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill on May 27, and the law becomes effective on July 1.
If commissioners approve the changes on three readings, the ordinance would become effective after July 15.
In March, Kingsport's Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a similar ordinance on first reading that prohibits smoking on city-owned playgrounds. It also charges a $50 fine.
Health effects of smoking
Dr. Hadii Mamudu, the director of the Center for Cardiovascular Risks Research at East Tennessee State University, said the United States does a better job than other countries at tamping down on tobacco use.
The smoking rate in the U.S. has decreased from around 45% in the 1950s-70s to about 16% now.
Federal laws passed over the past half-century have played a role in that decline, but Mamudu added that much of that trend is driven by actions taken by local governments.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, smoking can cause cancer, heart disease, lung disease and other deadly ailments. Secondhand smoke carries similar risks, with Mamudu noting that there's no known level of safe exposure to tobacco smoke.
Cigarette smoking accounts for more than 480,000 deaths per year, and exposure to secondhand smoke contributes to about 41,000 deaths among adults and 400 deaths among infants per year.
Mamudu said the death toll associated with secondhand smoke alone is almost equivalent to the opioid crisis. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 49,850 people died in the U.S. in 2019 of an opioid-involved overdose.
Vaping also has serious health repercussions, Mamudu added. He views tobacco harm on a spectrum.
"Somebody who smokes combustible tobacco products is at a higher risk for negative health outcomes," Mamudu explained. "The same applies to e-cigarettes, but the level of toxicity is somewhat lesser than the level of toxicity of combustible tobaccos. But that does not mean e-cigarettes are not harmful."