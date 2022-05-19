TVA Credit Union Ballpark will get a makeover after the Johnson City Commission approved a six-figure contract with Leonard Roofing to replace the park's deteriorating outfield walls, which have holes in some sections large enough to see through.

The outfield wall, which is built from marine-grade plywood, is peeling and rotting across the entirety of the wall. In left field, portions of the wall have holes in them.

The plan is to replace the wooden outfield walls with powder-coated corrugated metal panels, similar to that of Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark — home of the Elizabethton River Riders.

The supports on the back of the wall are still in good condition, Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said, allowing them to be re-used with the metal panels, which will be the same height as the current outfield wall and painted green, except in center field where the wall will be painted black.

"It's reached its useful life," Trivette said.

The project has an estimated cost of $125,657, roughly $108,000 of which is for the outfield wall replacement. Trivette told commissioners that there's also a guttering issue that sends water runoff under the grandstand, causing "a real muddy mess" and causing paint under the grandstands, which is lead-based, to peel.

A little more than $17,000 will be used to get that area repainted and redirect the water.

While the anticipated start date was about two months, city staff recommended waiting until fall to complete the work, as the Johnson City Doughboys will begin their season in two weeks. Boyd Sports, which operates the Doughboys and several other local baseball teams, announced earlier this year that it will install a video board to replace the existing scoreboard at the park, but it's unclear if it will wait until the walls have been replaced to do so.

Dollar General rezoning gets final approval

Eight months after first appearing before the city's Planning Commission, a proposed Dollar General at the intersection of University Parkway and South Roan Street was approved by the City Commission on third and final reading on Thursday.

The owner of the site was asking the city to rezone the property to make way for the Dollar General and another commercial lot, as well as five townhomes.

A 0.4-acre section of the property would change from R-1 (low density residential) to PB (planned business). The remainder of the R-1 zoning, which borders East Highland Road, would change to R-4 (medium density residential). The rest of the property, which includes the proposed Dollar General site, would remain zoned PB.

Members of the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission approved alterations to the concept plan during their regular meeting on May 10. An earlier proposal showed a total of six townhomes adjacent to East Highland Road, but the applicant has since changed the concept plan, modifying East Highland so that it cuts through the land and intersects South Roan at the top of the hill.

Commissioners approve $535,200 change order on West Walnut Street Project

Johnson City Commissioners approved a half-million dollar change order to the West Walnut Street project to correct two stormwater issues related to the connection of stormwater pipes underneath the road into Founders Park.

The change order won't impact the overall length of the project.