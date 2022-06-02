The Johnson City Commission on Thursday approved on first reading a resolution to increase trash collection rates, an increase city staff say is necessitated by rising costs for things such as fuel and trash containers.

Municipal trash collection fees would increase by $2 a month to $13 monthly, while the regional trash collection rate will go up by $1 to $19 a month.

Under the department’s current schedule for capital equipment replacements, which it funds without issuing debt, the city anticipates its cash balance for municipal solid waste services will dip below zero in fiscal year 2028. With a $2 rate increase, the cash balance would remain above $2 million but dip below $1 million in fiscal year 2031. Without any increase, the city projects a cash deficit in 2028, growing to an $8 million deficit in 2031.

Commissioners last approved an increase for residential collection rates in June 2018, bringing the cost from $9 a month to $11. The city increased its regional curbside collection rate to $18 in 2019.

Public Works Director Phil Pindzola told commissioners during the budget workshop the city’s “burn rate,” which includes the cost of operating the landfill, personnel and equipment, is extraordinarily high and that they don’t have the ability to absorb it through population growth.

“That just is not going to occur, so we have to adjust the rates,” Pindzola said in May.

According to the city’s agenda presentation, the Solid Waste Department’s fuel costs are up 76%, while the cost for front-loading containers and roll-off containers has risen by 81% and 91%, respectively. Solid Waste has also seen an increase in landfill costs, personnel costs and equipment costs.

Here’s how the current rates will change:

{iframe style=”width: 100%; height: 500px;” title=”Interactive or visual content” src=”https://flo.uri.sh/visualisation/10218824/embed” frameborder=”0” scrolling=”no” width=”320” height=”240”}{/iframe}

Chart not showing up? Click here.

Budget passes on first reading

Johnson City Commissioners passed a $334.2 million budget on first reading Thursday, a budget that includes no tax increases for residents.

While the original budget came in at about $333 million, city staff recommended a $1.2 million increase to cover a 7.5% cost of living adjustment, or COLA, for employees. Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette told commissioners that the city has seen a high 11.5% turnover rate among employees, with pay the primary reason they gave for leaving.

As of April, the city has lost 99 employees with an average tenure of seven years since the start of the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Employee retention and recruitment is one of three main priorities the city hopes to address with this year’s budget, along with growth management and quality service provisions.

Of the $334,293,700 budgeted, $105.3 million was allocated to the general fund that funds the city’s day-to-day operations. Roughly $28.1 million of that will be transferred to other funds such as the school fund.

More than $58 million was budgeted in the general fund for capital projects, including $19.1 million for the West Walnut Street project, $1.1 million for upgrades to City Hall and $13.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding designated for various projects — most of which ($8.5 million) will be used to upgrade fire stations, relocate a fire station and constructing a fire training center.

City finalizes uses for federal pandemic money

Johnson City’s budget solidifies how it will use the $13.4 million in ARPA funding it received last year in the budget, which includes $9.2 million to support improvements to public safety infrastructure. A significant portion of that will go towards the construction of a fire training center ($3 million), which the city doesn’t currently have, and the relocation of a fire station ($5 million).

The budget also includes $500,000 in ARPA funding for general fire station improvements.

Another $700,000 has been earmarked to upgrade the police department’s training complex. That money would go toward upgrades at the shooting range, installation of a new gate and the installation of new LED light poles and a public address system.

Other uses:

$2.3 million will be used to expedite the implementation of high-speed broadband internet, accelerating the city’s rollout by two years. The funding was requested by BrightRidge, and will target high-poverty areas.

$1.5 million will go toward the West Walnut Street project: $900,000 for the installation of permeable pavers for stormwater management, and $600,000 to build an extension to Cherokee Street.

$415,440 will be used to remove lead-based paint at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

JCDA gets $400k for Sevier Center elevators

The Johnson City Development Authority will receive the $400,000 it requested from Johnson City to repair the elevators at the John Sevier Center — something board members said had to be done ahead of an inspection by the federal government on June 14.

In a memorandum provided to authority board members during a meeting last week, Executive Director Patricia Oldham said if the authority did not have the repairs completed, underway or under contracts by the inspection date, it would risk a 10-point deduction on the inspection. The Sevier Center’s 11-story elevator is currently out of service, and both it and the 10-story elevator are in need of repair and modernization.

On June 14, HUD will be conducting its much-anticipated Real Estate Assessment Center inspection of the century-old building, an inspection the JCDA has already spent $450,000 preparing for. The inspection will judge the safety, decency and sanitation of the building, and is an important milestone as the city prepares to move its residents to new housing.