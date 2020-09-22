A Johnson City Transit driver was cited for following too close after rear ending a pickup truck stopped for a fire truck Monday afternoon, according to a police department crash report.
Seven people were involved, but no one was injured in the three-vehicle crash that happened at the West Market Street and University Parkway intersection shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Patrick Flynn, 34, of Johnson City, was driving the transit bus with four passengers on it when he approached the intersection on West Market Street.
Two vehicles in front of him were stopped at a green light because a fire truck with lights and sirens activated was approaching the intersection.
The first driver in line was Tori Chambers, 20, of Canton, North Carolina, and the second vehicle was driven by Jossue Torres, 22, of Johnson City.
Flynn told police that the two vehicles in front of him “seemed to stop suddenly and that he tried to stop and even tried to avoid striking the vehicle in front of him,” but was unable to stop in time.
The bus hit Torres’ pickup truck, which then rear ended Chambers’ car.
Police said the investigation was complete, as no one was injured and Flynn was cited for following too close.