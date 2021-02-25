The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards and Review on Thursday voted to allow the residents of the Haven of Mercy homeless shelter to remain there, rescinding the order to vacate the property due to code violations and safety concerns.

Board member Gwen Hunter made a motion to allow the residents to remain on the premises, saying she was pleased with the steps Haven of Mercy has taken to rectify the issues thus far. The motion was seconded by Johna Robbins, and passed with four yes votes. Board member Jennifer Hyder recused herself.

“I would just like to say that I’m pleased to see that there is some progress,” said Hunter. Hunter also made a motion to hold a public hearing on the issue on March 11, which also passed.

Hunter said that it’s important the Haven gets the proper permits to conduct the work, because “I would hate to see the owner put a lot of expense into doing work that ultimately does not meet the code.”

Haven of Mercy attorney Devon Muse said the shelter has contracted several companies to conduct the work, namely Newman Heating and Air, Blaser Engineering and GTL Construction, among others.

“This also goes to show that steps have been taken, and are being taken,” Muse said after providing members of the board with documents showing the shelter has received quotes for the work needed from the aforementioned companies. Muse later added “we’ve submitted these (documents) so that the board can see these and see that, even from the licensed professionals involved, that steps have been taken — they’re being taken.”

Muse also said some of the issues that don’t require permits to fix have been resolved, noting “our efforts cover the entire gamut.”

The Board of Dwelling Standards determined the structure was unfit for human occupation after a lengthy presentation on Jan. 28 that included testimony and evidence from city employees detailing fire and building code violations. In a press release announcing the city’s intent to close the building, the city said the property’s two main structures are dangerous to the health and safety of occupants.

According to the city, those conditions include defects that increased the hazard of fire or accidents. Building code violations included unpermitted electrical work.

“The members of the BDSR did not take this action lightly but were compelled to issue the order to protect the lives and safety of the people who reside in the building as well as the first responders who may be called to the property in the event of a medical, fire or police emergency,” City Attorney Sunny Sandos said in the January release.