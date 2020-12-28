Johnson City Commissioners will meet in private Tuesday to review an outside report on complaints lodged by a city employee accusing City Manager Pete Peterson of sending emails threatening his job.
The 5 p.m. meeting with counsel was called to discuss a review of the complaint conducted by Knoxville attorney Benjamin Lauderback, hired to examine the accusations. A public meeting will be held after the executive session at 6 p.m. in case the commissioners want to take action on the report.
In an email Monday, city attorney Erick Herrin said the executive session was allowed under the exception to the Tennessee Open Meetings Act for prospective litigation. He said he was relying on an email, he did not say from whom, to meet the threat of litigation requirement.
Under the exception, city leaders may only speak with an attorney about the facts and legal ramifications of a potential lawsuit. They may not deliberate or make decisions during the executive session.
In a complaint filed in September, fire prevention officer Roger Davis said Peterson threatened his employment after he sent an email to a state official with safety concerns about using the former Ashe Street Courthouse to house homeless people with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Davis said he and others in his department have been subject to “ridicule and attack” by Peterson in the past, and that the city manager has attempted to “exert undue influence” in plan reviews, construction approvals, fire prevention activities and fire code enforcement.
The public portion of the meeting may be viewed online at the city’s streaming website, www.johnsoncitytn.org/streaming.