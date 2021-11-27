Johnson City officials want ownership of the Ashe Street Courthouse. Washington County leaders say they want the city to have that control.
So why is it taking so long for it to happen?
“We’ve beat this thing to death for months,” County Commissioner Kent Harris told his colleagues last week. “I think it’s time to get it going.”
Harris made his comments during the commission’s 11-3-1 vote on Nov. 22 to approve revisions to an interlocal agreement that both county and city officials say will eventually convey ownership of the historic structure at 401 Ashe St. to Johnson City.
A Few New Wrinkles
County officials were set to approve what they had hoped would be a final version of an agreement they first passed in October, which originally did not include language that Johnson City officials said it needed to proceed with the restoration and renovation of the building.
The restoration project is being funded by a $5 million appropriation to the city that Gov. Bill Lee has included in the state budget.
City Manager Pete Peterson appeared before the County-owned Property Committee on Nov. 16 and worked with commissioners to hammer out language in the interlocal agreement that both sides hoped would move the project along.
That included stipulating that the building will also meet the economic development uses the city has presented to the governor, such as serving as a center for small business development and entrepreneurship.
When the County Commission met in its regular meeting last week, it was presented with amendments to the agreement offered by the city’s legal staff. County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson said the proposed changes represented “minor tweaks” to the language of the document, but were submitted after the board’s monthly agenda had been set.
“It amazes me that two government bodies can want the same thing and yet they can’t get out of their way to make it happen,” Commissioner Freddie Malone told the city manager. “I thought we had this thing worked out last week.”
Adding To The Agreement
County officials had already agreed to add language noting the city’s interest in “assuming all responsibility and maintenance of the property after the construction/renovations are completed, subject to the property being transferred or leased to the city.”
Malone asked Peterson why the city had suggested that a section of the interlocal agreement dealing with public comment be removed.
“Our intent is to keep the design process moving forward,” Peterson said. “This a preservation and restoration project. We don’t want to get bogged down with a committee to decide what the final design will be.”
He assured county officials that “there’s certainly going to be enough room” in the 17,000-square-foot courthouse for Washington County to come to an agreement with the city to relocate the county clerk and trustee offices that are now in leased space in North Johnson City.
The interlocal agreement also stipulates that the legal details of the conveyance of the Ashe Street Courthouse property will be worked out by the end of March, subject to final approval of both the county and city legislative bodies.
Moving Ahead On The Project
Peterson told county commissioners the city hopes to see the real estate transfer concluded well before that March 31 deadline. He said city commissioners will be reviewing the county’s changes to the interlocal agreement when they meet on Dec. 2.
County commissioners said they hope to finally settle on the wording of the agreement when they meet on Dec. 13. In the meantime, Malone said he would like to see the city “acknowledge that it could have handled this better.”
Peterson told Malone he would take “full responsibility” for any delays if it will move the Ashe Street project forward.
“You can beat me and you can call me bad names, whatever it takes,” Peterson said. “Let’s just get ’er done.”