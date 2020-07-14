On July 2, Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church announced their intentions to award a gift of $1,000 to each member of Jonesborough‘s police department in a July 4 ceremony at the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough.
“Americans who are God fearing and love our country have watched in amazement as the chorus of voices denigrating and disgracing law enforcement have steadily increased in both volume and intensity,” a statement attributed to Pastor Perry Cleek read. “We at Lighthouse believe enough is enough.
“It's past time for the silent majority of Americans who do not approve of lawlessness and anarchy in the streets; who do not support any movement that calls for the murder of police officers; who are willing to condemn those who loot and vandalize and destroy both public and private property, to stand tall and firm and let our voice be heard,” the statement, published to the church’s website, continued.
At the time, Jonesborough Police Chief Ron Street told the Press he was ”very proud” to have his officers recognized, and said it shows their impact on the community.
“I’m just overwhelmed by the support that we’re getting at the police department,” Street said.
Cleek was invited to the White House on Monday for a roundtable discussion on law enforcement, and said the donation was a way to have their voice of support for law enforcement heard.
“If we can do something to support them and encourage them, then that’s what we’ll do,” Cleek said at the discussion. “We feel very good about what we did.”
Some members of the community, however, did not agree.
Deborah Berger, a Jonesborough resident, addressed the town’s board Monday night and chastised them for allowing the donation to be made, saying it could be seen as an attempt to influence the police department.
“Without necessarily violating state law, it opens the door to (immeasurable) conflicts and potential conflicts, conflicts and appearances of conflicts of interest,” Berger said.
Town Attorney Jim Wheeler said the district attorney reviewed the donation, and found no legal issues precluding the donation — something Wheeler also concluded. Wheeler also said that he found nothing in the town’s ethics or personnel policies that would cause issue with the donation, saying there was no reasonable belief that the gift was an attempt to influence the actions of police officers or that the gift was a reward for past action in executing town business.
“It is reasonable to expect that a gift certificate for a free cup of coffee or a $20 gift certificate to a local merchant is not influencing someone’s behavior or rewarding particular behavior,” Berger said, “but a thousand dollars in any small town, in any small town budget — including ours — is a significant amount of money. It’s money that talks, it’s money that greases palms — it’s the definition of corruption when public employees, employees of public agencies, receive thousand-dollar gifts from private non-town, non-authority sources.
“By definition, a large financial gift to a public servant by a private entity is corruption, and I think you all need to think really hard about what kind of doors you have opened,” Berger later added.
Jay Jarman, another town resident who spoke up in opposition to the donation, said he supports the police but that “words cannot express the disappointment I have in our town administration“ for allowing the gift.
“It is the responsibility of town administration to prevent, not only inappropriate behavior, but the appearance of inappropriate behavior, and sadly you’ve failed,” Jarman said. “Accepting money from the Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church was wrong, and I think several of you know it.“
Both Berger and Jarman brought up questions as to where a line would be drawn when it comes to private entities giving town employees monetary gifts, rhetorically asking if gifts from the Ku Klux Klan or Nazi Party would be acceptable, and if not, why. A direct answer was not given, but Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest took offense to the idea they would allow gifts from hate groups.
“I’m offended you would even ask that question, but of course I would say no,” Vest told Jarman.
Vest told the Press after the meeting that he expects the town‘s officers to “do what’s right“ whether they were gifted money or not, and said he doesn’t think they can question the integrity of the town’s police.
“Even with the misgiving, I feel it was something we should have supported, and we did,” Vest said. Asked if he’d be open to changing the town’s ethics policy to prevent a similar situation or donation, Vest said he would be open to any discussion surrounding the policy.
“I think what we use here in Jonesborough is something that’s used across the state,” Vest said. “I’m comfortable with that, but I’m also comfortable with (opening) the discussion up if we want to make sure we don’t put our officers in a position of being questioned on their integrity.“