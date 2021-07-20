ELIZABETHTON — Volunteers from two East Tennessee churches helped make a Friends of the Park Community Service Day a success for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.
The volunteers came from Grace Baptist Church of Elizabethton and a church youth group from the First Baptist Church of Gatlinburg. The two groups completed projects at Elizabethton City Hall and the Covered Bridge Park.
This latest round of service projects focused on First Baptist of Gatlinburg working on the landscaping of City Hall, while Grace Baptist worked on painting the fencing of the Covered Bridge and planting bushes at the Covered Bridge Stage.
Youth from the First Baptist Church of Gatlinburg, who were in town participating in the summer FUGE camp at Milligan College, spent hours mulching landscape beds, pulling weeds and removing trash and other debris from the park.
In a separate service day, Grace Baptist Church was busy at the Covered Bridge Park. Danny Birkner, the Next Generation Minister said 25 members of the Next Generation Ministry participated in the service day from Grace. He said the volunteers ranged in age from 5 to 80.
The volunteers planted several shrubs and mulched around the stage area and at the park. The volunteers also painted the fencing at the entrance to Covered Bridge.
Birkner said Grace has scheduled two additional service days with the park. Today, the volunteers will be working at Douglas Park. Next week, the group will be working at Kiwanis Park. Parks Director Mike Mains said they would be working landscape projects.
“We are so grateful and thankful for all the volunteers who participated in these service day projects,” Mains said. Their willingness to make a difference in our community that will impact the lives of our citizens is amazing to see. We cannot thank them enough for their hard work and for this unique ministry,” Mains said.
Friends of the Parks Service Days are hosted by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department throughout the year. For more information, call the Parks Department at 547-6441.