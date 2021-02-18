First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: For the First Sunday of Lent, our online worship service will feature the sermon “Won’t You be a Neighbor” by Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe. The sermon is from the series from the Gospel of Luke and will focus on chapter 10:25-42. The service can be found at 10:30 a.m. at 1stchurchjc.org, on Facebook, or YouTube. All in-person meetings remain suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: During our renovation project we will meet in the Family Life Center for all services. In-person Sunday services will be held at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m and on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for Sunday’s 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. service and Wednesday’s 7 p.m. service. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will not run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: The 11 a.m. worship service message will be “Who’s In Charge?” from Isaiah 40. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Watauga Valley Freewill Baptist Church, 106 Watauga Valley Church Road, Elizabethton: We will resume our normal worship schedule of Sunday services at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: We will continue our sermon series “We are God’s Plan A. There is no plan B.” Sunday on campus in three venues. Services will be held in the Worship Center at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Worship in lesser-populated rooms or through your car radio will be held at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Live Spanish translation will be held at the 11:15 a.m. service. Registration is requested for all on-campus services to reserve a parking space or socially distanced seating inside. For more information and to register, visit https://fcc-jc.org/regather/. Worship online at 8:15, 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online. Services can be watched on Spectrum cable channel 198 or on Comcast cable channel 4 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: The Sunday sermon will be “Stewardship Is Not a Class for Airline Attendants,” by the Rev. Jeff Briere. Sunday begins our annual stewardship campaign. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Man Who Crucified Christ,” from Matthew 27:33-54 will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday. Special music will be provided by Pam Williams. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church at 11:15 a.m. There will be no Sunday evening service. We are studying in the Book of Amos during our Wednesday prayer and Bible study at 6 p.m. Our morning worship service and the Wednesday service can be seen on Facebook Live. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “It is Well with My Soul,” a hymn written in 1873 by Horatio Spafford, is the subject of Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday. Scripture will be from 2 Kings 4:26 as he continues the series “Hymns that Proclaim Him.”
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Destined for a Throne” is the title of the sermon for all worship services this Sunday. The Gathering Contemporary worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Sunday’s 11 a.m. sermon is titled “The Faith of Abel!” as the series of messages from Hebrews continues. In-person church services have resumed at 11 a.m. Recommended COVID-19 safety precautions are in place. Services may be viewed online on Clark Street’s Facebook page or YouTube.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will meet in our spacious auditorium and balcony for worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The preparation for worship music will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is from the Gospel of Matthew 15:29-39 and has the topic “Pass The Bread.” Participants are encouraged to wear masks.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us Sunday as the Rev. Andy Wyatt continues through the Gospel of Mark. This week, he will give a sermon from Mark 13 titled “Back to the Future.” Please join us in-person at either the 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. service. You can also join through our website, wpcjc.org. We look forward to worshipping with you!
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: We offer indoor or outdoor services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Once COVID passes we will resume a fuller schedule. Everyone is welcome and we ask that you wear a mask.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Paul “Pat” Mooney, senior minister, will bring the message “The Loyal Church,” from Revelation 3:7-13. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the scripture reading. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: We will conduct worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday with the sermon topic “The Time Has Come.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services and the Hand Bell Choir will present special music at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via the church’sFacebook page, YouTube and the church website. Sunday school and Bible study will be held at 9:15 a.m. Sew Crazy will meet on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. The Ladies Bible Study will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Lenten worship will continue Wednesday with a service at 7 p.m. with the theme “Listen to Him” and will be livestreamed. The service will be preceded by a Lenten supper at 6 p.m. Information, call 926-5261.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. This Sunday at 11 a.m. the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon on Luke 4:1-13 titled “Tempting Lies.” Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.