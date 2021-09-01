Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Sunday’s morning worship sermon is titled “The Sovereign God of the Contemporary Scene.” Sunday school Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. Small group Bible study meets at 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Sunday worship may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Should You Keep a Secret?” will be the message in the sanctuary on Sunday. Onsite services are as follows — blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service in the Melting Pot at 11 a.m., contemporary service in the Christian Life Center at 11 a.m. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and the worship service will begin at 11. This week we will look at “Signs in the Sky,” from Luke 21:24-25 and Joel 2:30-31. We look forward to worshiping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “The Lord of Life,” from the new sermon series “Prophet on Fire,’’ will be Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. The series will focus on the life of Elijah. The observance of Holy Communion is planned for the service. Social distancing and masks will be required because of the recent increase in COVID-19. Attendance is encouraged, but you may worship virtually by using the link that can be found on the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org. Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m Sunday, followed by the worship service at 11. The Sunday evening worship service will begin at 6:30. Family fellowship will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation provided on Sunday morning. Nursery and livestreaming available for all services. The 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Join us for Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. with classes for all ages. The worship service will be held at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor Roy Yelton. Nursery available. The Sunday evening service will be held at 6 and Wednesday evening’s service will begin 6:30 with Bible study and prayer time. Discovery Bible Club for primary to teens. All services livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. Information, visit oaklandavebaptist.com.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Come Ye To The Waters,” from Isaiah 55:1-5, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Les Foster will provide the special music. Sunday school begins at 10 am. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. We will not have a Sunday evening service due to Labor Day weekend. During the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study we are in chapter 4 of Micah. The service begins at 6. All our services are on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “The Church on Fire” will be Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s next sermon series as he preaches from the book of Acts. The message Sunday is “A Time of Transition,” from Acts 1:1-8.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: Sunday’s sermon, “Appalachia’s Labor Movement,” by the Rev. Tiffany Sapp. We know very well that many Appalachian stereotypes are just plain inaccurate, our congregation is living proof. This Labor Day we explore Appalachia’s history of labor organizing, with the help of Elizabeth Catte’s “What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia.” Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: Indoor worship begins at 9 a.m. Sunday. The sermon title is “Sending, Finding, Bringing, Relief.” There will be Holy Communion. Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m. Broadcast is available within 150 feet of the church, and we follow social distancing recommendations.
Special Events
Jonesborough United Methodist Church, 211 W. Main St., Jonesborough: The church will host a “Dessert Social and Auction” fundraiser on Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. to raise funds for the renovations on the Center on 2nd Community Center. There will be musical entertainment by Tall Country, a silent auction and a live auction of special desserts. Everyone is invited and there will be dessert available at no cost.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will a simulcast featuring Priscilla Shirer titled “Going Beyond.” This free women’s event will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. To preregister, visit www.mtnviewbaptist.com or call 423-282-3262.