Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Appreciating Wealth” will be the message in the sanctuary on Sunday. On-site services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service in the Christian Life Center at 11 a.m. Sunday school is available on-site for all ages at 10 a.m. Live streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. and the worship service will start at 11. This week’s sermon will be “Forgive Us Our Debts,” from Lamentations 3:22-23 and Matthew 5:38-42, by our guest preacher, Hanes Swingle. We will begin a new sermon series Oct. 17, “The Always God.” Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 pm. Family fellowship will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation provided on Sunday morning. Nursery and livestreaming available for all services. The 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The 11 a.m. message is titled “How to Smile in the Face of Death” as the series of sermons from Genesis continues. The service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Sunday school Bible study meets at 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Information, visit clarkstreetbaptist.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Church member Steve Reis will lead the 10:30 a.m. worship service. His sermon will be “To be Continued” from the sermon series “Elijah — Prophet on Fire.” The sermon will be based on 2 Kings 2:1-15. Please worship with us in person or online. A link to the service is available at the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. The United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) is continuing to receive cleaning kits and hygiene kits. Please see the church’s website for directions on preparing one of these kits. The Monday evening women’s online Bible study will continue by Pastor Jodie Ihfe at 6 p.m. See the church’s website for a link to the study.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 East Unaka Ave., Johnson City: During October East Unaka will celebrate 100 years as a body of Christ. Sunday’s schedule begins with worship music and videos beginning at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service at 9:45. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot and surrounding area on FM 95.5. From 2 Thessalonians 2, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “Faithfully Standing Firm and Holding On.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. At 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Commons, Linda Garrett will lead “A Prophetic Look At Revelation.” Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: As he continues the series “The Church on Fire,” Pastor Hobbie McCreary will be preaching Sunday morning on “Five Marks of a True Biblical Church.” Scripture will be from Acts 2:37-47.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave. Johnson City: “What’s The Problem With Hagar?” from Genesis 21:12-21, will be the message for the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service. Les Foster will provide the special music. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday afternoon at 4, we will be at Rotary Parks’ Harris Pavilion for an “Evening in the Park” with our pastor as we observe Pastor Appreciation Day. We will not have an evening service. During the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study we are studying in chapter 5 of Micah. The service begins at 6. All our services are on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: Indoor worship will be held on Sunday at 9 a.m. The sermon title is “Full Reliance.” Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m. There service will be broadcast within 150 feet of the church on 95.5 FM. Please follow all social distancing practices.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA ,2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us Sunday as our guest speaker, the Rev. Robert Johnson, shares the message. You can join in person at either the 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. service or online at wpcjc.org.
Martindale Baptist Church, 2406 Old Lewis Road, Johnson City: Pastor Delbert Storie will deliver the message “The Man Saved at Bethesda’s Pool.” (John 5:1-15) on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. There will be no Sunday evening service. The Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m. will be taught by Associate Pastor Joshua Byrd.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Services will be in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will be bringing the message “The Initiative of Love,” from Luke 7:36-50. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. Robert Wetzel, elder, will lead the scripture reading. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St.: Join us online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday. At 11 a.m., the Rev. Rob Moore (retired pastor and missionary) will be preaching. Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Join us for Sunday’s service at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday’s evening prayer service at 7. You may attend indoors or outdoors. Services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Desperate Measures” will be the title of the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For more information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Special Events
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2211 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City: St. Mary’s will host a garage sale Saturday and Sunday, with proceeds designated to support the youth group. Hours on Saturday are 4-7 p.m. and on Sunday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the church’s lower level. Please enter through the basement door at the back of the church. St. Mary’s Youth Group received a generous donation of used items from a hotel that closed. The money raised from this sale will help our youth ministry to pay for their summer retreats. Among the items available are flat screen TVs, mini refrigerators, microwaves, lamps, pictures, mirrors, tables, office chairs, dining room furniture, and many more items for your home or your college students. Buyers will have to haul off the items they buy. Information, call Stephanie Mann at 423-282-6367 or email stephanie.mann@stmarysjc.org.
Delivering Hope Tabernacle: The church will hold revival services Oct. 10-15 at 7 nightly. Evangelist Zach Coffman will preach Oct. 10-12 and Pastor Jerry Matney will preach Oct. 13 -15. Information: Call Pastor Timothy Neal 423-491-0684 or Overseer Mickey Neal 423-218-8044.
Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 353 Cedar Grove Road, Johnson City: The Simple Faith Quartet will sing on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. Information: Call Rita Myers at 423-262-9521.
The River: The ministry will hold its annual Craft & Goodies Fair Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be held outside under the pavilion at First Presbyterian Church and behind The River, located at 125 W. Main St. in downtown Johnson City. There will be plenty of parking in the back lot of First Presbyterian and all proceeds benefit The River’s mission of helping women and children in need in our community. There will be a large variety of handmade arts and crafts, baked goods, themed baskets, live music, door prizes, and a game of chance to win an overnight stay at the Carnegie Hotel complete with a couples massage and dinner at Wellingtons. Information: Call The River at 423-926-8111.