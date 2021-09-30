Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday Bible study for all ages at 10 a.m. Dr. R.B. Oullette, pastor emeritus of First Baptist Church of Bridgeport, Michigan, will be the guest speaker for the morning service at 11 and evening service at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and the teen program, will be held at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visithttp://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
Munsey United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Do You See Jesus” will be the message Sunday in the sanctuary. Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and contemporary service in the Christian Life Center at 11 a.m. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: From the sermon series “Elijah — Prophet on Fire,” Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon will be “Is There No God in Israel” for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. in-person worship service. The service will be livestreamed and also be available on YouTube and other outlets. Find a link to the service at the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org. The church’s first Sunday Holy Communion will be observed. At 9:15 a.m., Sunday school will commence. The website will also provide suggestions and directions for UMCOR cleaning kits and personal hygiene kits for victims of natural disasters. These kits are due by Oct. 24.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: There will be an old-fashion homecoming on Sunday. The day will begin with Bible study classes for all age groups at 9:45 a.m. Come dressed in your Sunday best from the days of long ago. The message from our pastor will be at 10:45 a.m. along with music by the gospel group For His Glory. Lunch in our fellowship hall will be served after the service. You’re welcome to join us. No evening service. Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. with prayer and Bible study, along with Bible Discovery Club for kids. Information, visit oaklandavebaptist.com.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Come Again to the Place of the Altar,” from Genesis 12:7-13 and Genesis 13:1-4, will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service. John Augustas will provide the special music. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening’s service begins at 6. During the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, we are studying in Chapter 5 of Micah. The service begins at 6. All our services are on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. All are welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Worship service starts at 11 a.m. We will continue looking at “The Return of the King.” This week we will look at “The New Creation,” from Revelation 21-22. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The guest speaker for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service will be Luka Temaj. The message is titled “Consecrated Life.” The Praise team will lead the worship. Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. Thursday’s Bible study meets at 11 a.m. Morning worship may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: The Rev. Michael Heath will be guest speaker for the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: Sunday will be the start of a new sermon series. Services will be held on campus in three venues — Worship Center (masks optional) at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.; worship at 9:45 a.m. in the Christian Life Center (all COVID protections in place); worship through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Live Spanish translation will be held at the 11:15 a.m. service. Worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online or watch Facebook Live at 9:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fccjc/. Services can also be watched on Spectrum channel 198 or Comcast channel 4 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA , 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: On Sunday, the Rev. Andy Wyatt will continue his series on Genesis. He will be giving a sermon from Genesis 3:14-25 titled “The Good News.” Join us in person at either the 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. service or online at wpcjc.org.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Worship on the lawn Sunday or online at http://fpce.church/youtube at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon on 2 Corinthians 8:1-15 titled “Gracious Living.” Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Join us for Sunday’s service at 10:30 a.m. You may attend indoors or outdoors. Services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Sunday’s service will be held in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will be bringing the message “Is There Any Word From God?” from Jeremiah 37:17. Danielle Smith will provide special music Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the offering meditation. Dr. Joel Piercy, elder, will lead the scripture reading. Immediately following worship service will be our annual fall picnic. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will celebrate 100 years as a body of Christ through the month of October. Sunday’s schedule begins with music and videos at 9:30 a.m. and the worship service at 9:45 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot and surrounding area on 95.5 FM. Special guest will be Jerry Allen, who will give an update on the Gideons’ ministry. From 2 Thessalonians 2, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “Faithfully Loving God’s Truth.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Commons. At 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Commons, Linda Garrett will lead “A Prophetic Look At Revelation.” Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Sunday worship services will be held at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and the church website. The sermon topic is “Love One Another From Pure Hearts.” Lutheran Women’s Missionary Sunday will be celebrated at both services. The Chancel Choir will rehearse on Sunday at 10:20 a.m. The Instrumental Ensemble will rehearse on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The Hand Bell Choir will rehearse on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday Bible Study class will meet at 7:30 p.m. to continue the study of the Book of Luke. This will also be livestreamed. Deaf interpretation for worship services is available by calling the church office at 926-5261.
SPECIAL EVENTS
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: New Liberty will host The Edwards Family Sunday beginning at 10:45 a.m. during homecoming services. The Rev. Nick Colbaugh invites everyone to attend and enjoy the uplifting singing of this family gospel singing group. The church is located in the Stoney Creek community.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Saturday will be our “Outdoor Expo” from 6-9 p.m. Guest speakers will be Tony Bolton and Robert F. Hull. This is a free family event with lots of outdoor and hunting vendors.There will be a kids archery contest and door prizes.
Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1882 Old Boones Creek Road, Johnson City: The church will hold its annual Fall Festival on Saturday. The event begins at 7 a.m. with breakfast, followed by a garage sale, baked goods, new jewelry, fried pies, car show and many other things. Everyone is welcome to come join us from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Information, call 753-8821.
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free community drive-thru meal on Thursday, Oct. 7, from 6-7 p.m. We will be serving vegetable soup, crackers, and dessert. Drive up to the side of the church and there will be people to greet you and bring your food. The meal is for anyone who wants or needs one. Bring a friend or take a meal to someone you know who might need it. We are located in Gray beside the fairgrounds. Our food pantry is also open every Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon for those who are in need.
Casi Full Gospel Church, 370 Cassi Road, Chuckey: Casi will host its 43rd annual Song Revival Oct. 4-8 at 7 each evening. Free admission, and attendees can contribute to a freewill offering. The schedule for the song revival will be Oct. 4, The Inspirations, Oct. 5, Chuck Wagon Gang, Oct. 6; Gold City, Oct. 7, Old Time Preachers Quartet, and Oct. 8, Jeff and Sheri Easter.
Eden United Methodist Church, 1620 Mill Springs Road, Jonesborough: Eden will host a fall clothing giveaway on Oct. 9 from 7 a.m. until noon at the Greenwood Ruritan located on Crockett Road, Jonesborough. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing will be available. Information, call 423-502-5111.