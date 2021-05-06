Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: During our renovation project all services will take place in the Family Life Center. Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday’s morning worship services will be held at 8:30 and 11. Family fellowship will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation provided on Sunday morning. Nursery and livestreaming available for all services except the 8:30 a.m. Sunday service. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school at 9 a.m. in the church and for our drive-in service at 10 a.m. you can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: On Sunday, the message will be “Mother Taught Me ...,” by the Rev. Jeff Briere. The service will celebrate all that our mothers taught us. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the home page www.hvuuc.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s Mother’s Day message will be “The Legacy of a Godly Woman.” Scripture will be from Joshua 2:1-21 and Matthew 1:5. With the easing of COVID restrictions, Sunday school has begun again at Grace. Starting time remains the same at 9:45 a.m. followed by the regular worship service at 11.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m., and the worship service starts at 11. This week we will look at “Three Tests for Salvation,” from 1 John 2:3-11. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “How Great Thou Art,” from Psalm 145:1-10, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Special music will be provided by Tom Foster. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15 a.m. There will be no Sunday evening service. During the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, we are studying in the books of the minor prophets. The service begins at 6. Our services can be seen on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will meet in our spacious auditorium and balcony for worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The preparation for worship music and videos will begin at 10:15. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is “Godly Bold And Beautiful” and is from the series “Finding Strength For Times Like These” — a study of the Book of Esther. In honor of Mother’s Day, a flower will be given to every lady present. Sunday evenings from 6-7, Linda Garrett teaches a class on “A Prophetic Look at Revelation.” The class meets in the Fellowship Area.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The 11 a.m. Sunday message is titled “The Heritage of a Godly Woman” in honor of Mother’s Day. There will be a special recognition for mothers. In-person services have resumed. Services may also be viewed online on Clark Street’s Facebook page or YouTube. Sunday school Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. Small group Bible Study with Pastor Randy Hommel meets at 11 a.m. on Thursdays. The Bible study topic is the book of Job. Recommended COVID-19 guidelines remain in place.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Son of God and His Mother” is the title of the sermon for all worship services this Sunday. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship service begins at 11 a.m., with all services in the sanctuary. The Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Join us for our Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., indoors or outdoors. Beginning May 16, we will resume our indoor Sunday evening Bible study at 6. All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers. We ask that everyone wear a mask while together.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: The service will be held in the newly renovated sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Paul “Pat” Mooney, senior minister, will bring the message “Mary — A Model for Motherhood,” from John 2:1-11. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the scripture reading and offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minster, will lead the Communion meditation. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us for online worship at http://fpce.church/youtube. This Sunday at 11 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon titled “Worship and Becoming,” on Psalm 27. Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org. Due to COVID-19, all in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “What I have, I Give” will be the sermon by Senior Pastor Jodie Ihfe for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service as we continue our study from the Book of Acts. You may attend the service in person or online as the service will be livestreamed. COVID-19 protocols will be followed for the in-person service. Please visit the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, to register for the in-person service or to find a link to the online service. Pastor Ihfe’s ladies’ Monday evening Bible study will continue at 6:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Sunday worship services will be held at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with the sermon topic “Remain in My Love.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and the church website. The Youth Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Ladies Bible Study will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the fellowship hall. A Bible Study class will begin on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and will study the Book of Luke. Anyone is welcome to attend and the class will be livestreamed. Deaf interpretation is available at worship services and arrangements can be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Special Events
Albright United Methodist Church, 6525 Old Stage Road, Chuckey: Brian Burchfield will be singing at the church on May 8 at 5 p.m. Roy Fowler is the pastor.