Munsey United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Is God Really at Church?” will be the message on Sunday. Worship will be posted on Sunday by 8:30 a.m. on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram. We will have onsite services at 8:30 a.m. in the sanctuary and at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school is available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: The dedication of our newly renovated “Lasley Auditorium” will be at 11 a.m. Sunday. We will have many surprise guests and invite the community to join us for this milestone. Sunday school for all ages is at 10 a.m. and the evening service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday’s service will begin at 7 p.m. The nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road Gray: Sunday’s sermon will be ”The Choices We Make.” Tom Neilson, singer, songwriter, and social activist, will be the guest speaker this week. Tom provides a voice for those who believe in the power of folk music to effect change. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: The Liberty Fellowship choir will be in charge of the 11 a.m. worship service with special music as we celebrate our 32nd anniversary. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church will begin at 11:15 a.m. Immediately following the worship service we will go to Rotary Park for our annual Celebration Day covered-dish meal. We will not have a Sunday evening service. During the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, we will be studying in the book of Jonah. Service begins at 6 p.m. Our services can be seen on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “Are You Comfortable?” will be the topic of Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon on Sunday. Scripture will be from Isaiah 32:8-15 and Amos 6:1-8.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Worship service starts at 11 a.m. This week we will look at “What in the World is Worldliness?” from 1 John 2:15-17. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will meet in our spacious auditorium and balcony for worship Sunday morning at 10:30. The preparation for worship music and videos will begin at 10:15. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery will be “For Such A Time As This” and is from the series “Finding Strength For Times Like These,” a study of the Book of Esther. Sunday evenings from 6-7 Linda Garrett teaches a class on “A Prophetic Look at Revelation.” The class meets in the Fellowship Area.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Grace for Another’s Sake” will be the title of the sermon for all worship services Sunday. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship services begins at 11 a.m. All services will be in the sanctuary. The Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call at 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We will have services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. Paul “Pat” Mooney, senior minister, will bring the message, “God Is Pursuing You,” from Hosea 1:2-3 and 3:1. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the scripture reading and offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minster, will lead the Communion meditation. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us Sunday as the Rev. Andy Wyatt continues through his series on Romans 8. He will be giving a sermon from Romans 8:28-30 titled “The Unbreakable Chain.” Join us in person at either the 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. service. You can also join through our website, wpcjc.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Join us each week for our Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., indoors or outdoors, and Sunday evening Bible study, currently studying “The Seven Deadly Sins,” at 6. All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Continuing in the sermon series from Acts, Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe’s sermon will be “Scattered” for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. in-person worship service. The service will also be livestreamed. Find a link to the online service at 1stchurchjc.org. Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m. with COVID-19 precautions followed. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s Monday evening virtual Bible study will begin at 6:30. The monthly distribution of food by the church’s food pantry will occur on Saturday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at the Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St: Join us in person or online at http://fpce.church/youtube for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon on Acts 2:1-21 called “The Spirit That Connects Us.” Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation and Thursdays with Jesus will meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Special events
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 E Oakland Ave. Johnson City: A “Memorial Day Tent Crusade Jubilee” with evangelist Dr. Ralph Sexton will be held May 31-June 1, beginning at 7 each night.
Brian Burchfield: The soloist, formerly with The Melody Trio and Divine Purpose, will sing on Sunday, May 23, at The Tennessee Hills Mountain Melodies Building, 3051 Unicoi Drive, in Unicoi at 2 p.m. No admission will be charged but a love offering will be received.
Princeton Freewill Baptist Church, 104 Water St., Johnson City: The church will host The Dyers, from Maysville, Georigia, on Sunday at 6 p.m.