Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: During our renovation project we will meet in the family life center for all services. In-person Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship services at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday services and 7 p.m. Wednesday services. All services and Sunday School will be available online also. Buses will run. Go to Website: buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311 for additional information. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school and at 10 a.m. for our “Drive-in Service.” You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: We will return to in-person service Sunday and will recognize people graduating from high school and college. The service will be live-streamed for those not wishing to attend in person. Pastor Ihfe’s Monday evening ladies Bible study will continue at 6:30 p.m. Visit the church’s website, 1stchurchhc.org, for a link to the Bible study.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us this Sunday as our assistant pastor, Bobby Roberts, gives a sermon from 1 John 2:7-17 titled “Rekindling and Old Love.” Please join us in person at either the 8:30 or 11:00 service. You can also join through our website, wpcjc.org. We look forward to worshipping with you!
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Work Of The Holy Spirit” will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service, John 3:3-8. Special music will be provided by Ashley Nickles. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church at 11:15 a.m. During the Wednesday Evening Prayer and Bible Study, we will be studying in the book of Jonah. Service begins at 6 p.m. Our services can be seen on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. Call 423-330-2247 for more information or visit our website at www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m., and worship service starts at 11 a.m. This week we will look at “Are You Growing Up?” 1 John 2:12-14. We look forward to worshiping with you. Visit us online at faithlife.com/keystonepc
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive: Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday will be “How to Kill a Great Church.” Scripture will be from 1st Corinthians 1:10-18.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, Gray: Sunday’s message will be “Serve Somebody” from Rev. Jeff Briere. The title of today’s service is taken from a Bob Dylan song, “Gotta Serve Somebody.” Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the home page www.hvuuc.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Change God Wants” is the title of the sermon for all worship services this Sunday. The Gathering Contemporary worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship services begins at 11 a.m.; all services in the Sanctuary. Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For more information about service, schedule changes, and other information visit our website or call the church office at 926-7121 during office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 East Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will meet in our spacious auditorium and balcony for worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The preparation for worship music and videos will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is “Staying Faithful When Evil Seems Dominant” and is from the series “Finding Strength For Times Like These” — a study of the Book of Esther. Sunday evenings from 6:00-7:00 Linda Garrett teaches a class on “A Prophetic Look at Revelation.” The class meets in the Fellowship area.
Mustard Seed Church, Jonesborough: Join us for our Sunday service at 10:30 a.m, indoors or outdoors. Beginning May 16th we will resume our indoor Sunday evening Bible study at 6 p.m. All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers. We hope you can join us and we ask that everyone wear a mask while together.
Downtown Christian Church, Johnson City: We will have services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Paul “Pat” Mooney, Senior Minister, will bring the message “Care About People,” from Philippians 2:19-30. Dr. W. Edward Fine, Associate Minister, will lead the Communion and Offering Meditations. Stephen Moore, Intergenerational Minster, will lead the Scripture Reading. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St., Elizabethton: Join us for online worship at http://fpce.church/youtube. Sunday’s 11 a.m. message will come from Emmanuel student Amber Athon, who will be preaching a sermon on Luke 1:67-79. Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org. Due to COVID, all in person events remain canceled until further notice.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City; We will conduct Sunday worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with the sermon topic “Protected by THE Name.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be live-streamed via Facebook and the church website. Sew Crazy will meet on Saturday, the 15th at 10:00 a.m. Game night will also be on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. with board games and cornhole. The Bible Study class continues on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and studying the book of Luke. Anyone is welcome to attend and the class will be live-streamed. Deaf Interpretation is available at worship services and arrangements can be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Special Events
• Gray UMC is now providing a free meal to the community twice each month. The menu for our meal is sloppy joes, chips and cookies. Join us on Thursday, May 20, from 6:00 to 7:00 for a drive up meal which will be brought to your car. Everyone needing or wanting a meal is welcome.
• Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 353 Cedar Grove Rd., Johnson City will be hosting The Foundations in a singing on May 23 at 6 p.m. Walker Roberson is the pastor. For more information, contact Rita Myers at 423.262.9521.