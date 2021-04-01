Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: Sunday’s sermon will be “Out of the Dark, Into the Light” by the Rev. Jeff Briere. Easter is a game changer. What game in your life needs to change? Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: During our renovation project we will meet in the Family Life Center for all services. In-person Easter Sunday worship services will be held 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday’s service will be held at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for all services except the 8:30 a.m. Sunday service. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Cornerstone Fellowship, 169 Judge Baines Road, Fall Branch: The church will host a sunrise service on Easter Sunday at 7 a.m. Worship services will begin at 9 a.m. There will be no evening services.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Zion Baptist Church, 1982 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton: We will have an Easter egg hunt on Saturday at 1 p.m. for children up to age 12. On Easter Sunday, there will be a sunrise service at 6 a.m. Morning worship services will be held at 9 and 11. There will be no evening services.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Drive, Johnson City: We will be open for in-person worship on Easter Sunday. A sunrise service will be held at 7 a.m and the traditional service at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing required. Information, call 423-282-5324 or visit https://www.cpcjc.org.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Looking for Life — Being Changed by the Risen Christ” will be the Easter Sunday message. Worship will be posted on Sunday by 8:30 am on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook/munseychurch, our website at www.munsey.org, and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram. There will be three onsite services for Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and 9:45 a.m. in the Christian Life Center.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: There will be two opportunities to worship Easter morning. In the parking lot on Pine Street, the first service is planned for 9 a.m. At 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, the second service will occur. The sermon by Pastor Jodie Ihfe for both services will be “The Empty Tomb.” The 10:30 service will be livestreamed and may be accessed at 1stchurchjc.org, on Facebook, or YouTube. Registration for either service is highly recommended as we continue to observe COVID-19 guidelines. To register, go to 1stchurchjc.org or call 928-9222.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Resurrection Guarantees Jesus Saves” from Acts 4:31-33 and 1 Corinthians 15:19, will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service. Our choir will have a special Easter music program titled “Jesus Saves.” Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. We will not have a Sunday evening service. We are studying in the Book of Amos during our Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study with the service beginning at 6 p.m. Our services can be seen on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s Easter message will be “Jesus Is.” Scripture will be from John 20:31.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Sunrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday school classes for all ages begin at 9:45 a.m. (nursery available) Worship in our sanctuary with a choir and preaching of God’s word. Sunday evening service at 6. Wednesday Bible study and prayer at 6:30 p.m. All services livestreamed on YouTube or Facebook. Information, visit oaklandavebaptist.com.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us for Easter Sunday as the Rev. Andy Wyatt will be giving a sermon from Mark 15:42-16:8 titled “He Conquered the Grave.” Join us online or in person. Information, visit wpcjc.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We will continue services in the chapel at 10:45 a.m. Paul “Pat” Mooney will be bringing the Easter message, “The Importance of the Resurrection,” from II Corinthians 4:4-12. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minster, will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport: Join our Easter Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 11 am. with worship and an inspiring message from the Bible. Good Friday service at 7 p.m.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: We will conduct Easter Sunday worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with the sermon topic “He Is Risen.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The Instrumental Ensemble and the Chancel Choir will perform special music at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. A Good Friday worship service will begin at 7 p.m. and an Easter vigil service will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. An Easter “SONrise” service will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Park’s Upper Mausoleum, located on the Elizabethton Highway, at 7 a.m. on Easter. Deaf interpretation is available at worship services and arrangements can be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church, West Lawn at 815 Second St., Elizabethton: We will celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter morning. Worship begins at 11 a.m. St. Thomas’ “Doe River Ensemble” will provide bluegrass and Appalachian music along with the parish singing of traditional Easter hymns known to all. Children will be given Easter gifts prepared by St. Thomas. COVID-19 protocols of masks and distancing will also be respected. Bring a lawn chair.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton this Sunday at 11 a.m. when the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon on Isaiah 65:17-25 and Luke 24:1-12 titled “Easter on Earth.” Sunday evening at 6:45, the church will hold an in-person bell tolling and remembrance for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All-in person events remain canceled until further notice.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: The Easter sermon is “It’s Time to Get Back to Life!” Easter services will be held on campus on April 3 and 4. Saturday services will be 3:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. in the worship center and video venues. Services on Easter Sunday will be held in the worship center, video venues and drive-in video venue at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Live Spanish translation will be held at the 11:15 a.m. service. Registration is requested for all on-campus services to reserve a parking space or socially distanced seating inside. Registration is requested for all children, birth through fourth grade. For information and to register, visit https://www.fcc-jc.org/easter/. Worship online at 8:15, 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online. Services can be watched on Spectrum channel 198 and Comcast channel 4 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: We offer indoor and outdoor service every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. We will hold an outdoor Easter sunrise service this week, or indoors if the weather is bad, at 7 a.m. We will not hold a 10:30 a.m. service on Easter Sunday. We ask that you wear a mask.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: Good Friday observance will begin in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. There will be dramatic readings, music, Communion and walk to the tomb. The online worship experience will be available on our church website www.cbcjc.org. Easter Sunday’s message for all worship services — 8:30 a.m., 9:50 a.m., and 11:10 a.m. — will be “A Living Savior Gives Living Hope.” No Sunday school lesson this week. The online worship experience will be available on our church website www.cbcjc.org. Seating is limited in the sanctuary, please sign up by going to the church website or calling the church office. Overflow space will be provided. For information about services, schedule changes and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1882 Old Boones Creek Road, Johnson City: Easter service will begin at 11 a.m. In-person worship will be held as well as online with Marvin’s Chapel’s Facebook page. All are welcome to join us for worship. Information, call 423-753-8821
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The Easter Sunday message is titled “The Resurrection Changes Everything!” In-person church services have resumed at 11 a.m. Services may be viewed online on Clark Street’s Facebook page or YouTube. Sunday school Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. Small group Bible Study with Pastor Randy Hommel meets at 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Recommended COVID-19 guidelines remain in place.
Special Events
Princeton Freewill Baptist Church, 104 Water St., Johnson City: Brian Burchfield, formerly with The Melody Trio and Divine Purpose, will sing on Easter Sunday at 10 a.m.