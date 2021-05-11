ELIZABETHTON — Riverside Park, a facility of the Parks and Recreation Department of the City of Elizabethton, came in for some tender loving care last weekend.
The department’s director, Mike Mains, said his staff got plenty of help during the Friends of the Park Service Day on Saturday. He said his department “teamed up with the Johnson City Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints” on a project that included “the planting of knockout roses, the mulching of flower beds and volunteers picking up trash and other debris along the banks of the Watauga”.
Emily Baddley, one of the church members, said about 25 members from the church participated. “We do a days of service once a year,” Baddley said. This year, the group chose to help the Elizabethton community. In the past, the church members have helped other communities. In the last day of service before COVID-19, they helped Unicoi, Baddley said.
The group didn’t just help the parks, Baddley said. “We also fed all three fire station of the Elizabethton Fire Department, Baddley said. They were served a lasagna dinner. The group also donated 45 emergency packs filled with such items as toiletries, tooth brushes and other essentials for overnight stays away from home. These were donated to the Shepherd’s Inn, Carter County’s only domestic violence shelter for women and children.
Mains said he appreciated the service day help that was provided to the Parks and Recreation Department. “We had a wonderful day with the members of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints,” Mains said. “It is extremely rewarding to be able to work closely with individuals that truly love this community and want to make a difference. Their hard work will be enjoyed by all that visit this park and for that, we are very appreciative of the mission they provided.”
Mains said he also wanted to thank the City of Elizabethton Water Resource Department for providing assistance on the project.
Mains said the work done during the past weekend was just one of many Friends of the Park Service Days provided during the year.