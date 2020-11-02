A single vehicle crash in Unicoi County on Saturday killed the Washington County man driving the car, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Logan Ousley, 23, of Chuckey, died at the scene, officials said.
The crash happened shortly after midnight Halloween morning at 1400 Scioto Road.
Investigators said Ousley was traveling south on Scioto Road at high speed while negotiating a curve. He lost control, overcorrected and went airborne, off the left side of the road and collided with a utility pole.
The Honda Civic separated in two sections, and went approximately 50 feet over an embankment.
Investigators said alcohol was a factor in the deadly crash.