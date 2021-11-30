It’s still a Christmas tradition, but one that is now located in a new spot in Kiwanis Park.
Since 1956, area Boy Scouts have sold Christmas trees in or near the Johnson City park. For most of those years the holiday tree lot was located at the corner of West Market Street and Veterans Way, which is near the entrance to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home.
This year, the lot has moved to the other end of Kiwanis Park at the corner of University Parkway and West Market Street. Scoutmaster Larry Taylor said the lot was moved as the city works to complete construction of a new playground near its traditional location.
He said the city’s Parks and Recreation Department has been very accommodating in offering the space.
“I don’t think our loyal customers will have any trouble finding us,” said Taylor, who has been associated with Scout Troop 237’s Christmas tree lot since 1974. “I had a lawyer in town stop by today who has purchased a tree from us for 35 years.”
Taylor said the trees sell for $10 a foot, and come in a number of sizes, beginning at 5 feet. The lot, which opened the day after Thanksgiving, will be staffed until all of the Fraser firs are sold.
“Our prices are comparable, and in many cases, cheaper than you will find in the retail stores,” he said.
Money from the sale of the Christmas trees will support Troop 237’s activities. Last year’s proceeds paid to send 14 individuals from the troop on a 2,700-mile trip to a Scout camp in Nebraska.