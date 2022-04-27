HAMPTON — Christmas season 2023 should be a particularly merry one for steam train lovers, thanks to Doe River Gorge Ministries' plan to launch a Christmas Train.
Doe River Gorge unveiled plans for the biggest project in its history during a press conference on Wednesday morning.
Terry Maughon, president of the ministries, said that plan includes two narrow-gauge H.K. Porter locomotives, 11 passenger coaches, 1.7 miles of narrow-gauge track, 43 painted storyboards, 40 decorated Christmas trees, 210 decorated Christmas wreaths, a quarter mile of garland and more than 1,000 costumes depicting what railroad employees and passengers wore on the train in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
All of this had been the property of a successful Christmas Train in Oklahoma that was a part of Dry Gulch, a Christian ministry headed by Willie George. Maughon said the train was so popular in Oklahoma that when the tickets went on sale for the annual Christmas Train, the organization sold 60,000 tickets in a few hours.
Maughon said Doe River Gorge was looking for ways to expand its ministry during the non-summer season when the Christian camp was not operating, and the success of the Dry Gulch Christmas Train drew his attention. He and other Doe River Gorge leaders took a trip to Oklahoma to see the Christmas Train in 2013.
“We were mesmerized by what we saw,” Maughon said.
The visit inspired them to consider long range plans to have a Christmas Train for Doe River Gorge. That visit, in turn, led to another visit, then another.
As a first step, Doe River Gorge bought a steam locomotive.
On their fourth visit to Oklahoma, during the 2018 Christmas season, Maughon and his group were invited to meet with Willie George. Maughon said that during the meeting, George told them he was preparing to slow down and planned to sell the train.
Maughon said George then told them “You have been coming here for four years, thinking of buying it. I have been thinking of selling it for five years.”
George then presented Maughon with a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity: If he would take the train back to Tennessee and keep everything intact, he would sell it for a fraction of the cost.
“Of course, his fractions were a lot of dollars to us,” Maughon said.
The budget for the Doe River Gorge project indicates the Dry Gulch Christmas Train and all the other assets were sold for $740,000.
But the sale also meant that Doe River Gorge was the owner of two locomotives in Oklahoma, leaving the task and expense of loading everything up and moving it to Tennessee. Fifty-seven tractor-trailer loads later, the move to Doe River Gorge was complete — a move that cost another $272,000.
The success of the move was evident at the press conference, with the locomotives and passenger cars presented and many of Doe River Gorge’s personnel wearing the 19th century railroad costumes.
But the expenses are still coming.
Those include buying the neighboring sawmill property for $650,000 for the rail lines and the construction of approximately 2.2 miles of railroad track for $2.6 million.
There are also expenses for building and renovating structures to house the locomotives and the passenger coaches, a storage building for the 1,000 costumes, loading platforms, renovating the two Porter locomotives and getting ready to begin operations.
The total cost of the project is $5,850,000, with about 65% of that amount already raised. The target date for the grand opening is Nov. 25, 2023.
Maughon introduced some of the men who are working to help complete the project. These included Dan Eldridge, co-chair of the steering committee, who said it was “an opportunity to spread the gospel in an environment that is inviting.” He said the investment will also be a real benefit to the community.
Mitch Cox drew applause at his introduction because of his $1 million donation to the project.
Outlining his reasons for the donation, he said the first was that Doe River Gorge has been doing a great job for the past 25 years in producing young people who became productive members of society. Second was that the Christmas Train would provide an opportunity for Doe River Gorge to have another ministry at a different time of year. Third, he said it was an economic benefit to the region.
Meade Tractor owner Chuck Meade, was also introduced; he is donating the heavy equipment needed to build the 2.2 miles of new railroad track.
Neil Poland, president of Mullican Flooring, is a longtime supporter of Doe River Gorge and will provide crossties for the project.