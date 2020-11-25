Santa Claus isn’t the only one giving away presents this Christmas.
A local marketing company in Johnson City called The Social Brand is organizing a program called the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway, which will provide free services through sponsors to needy businesses in Johnson City.
“We see a lot of businesses that are just struggling more than they normally would at this time of the year,” said Victory Harbin, owner of The Social Brand. “We just wanted to give back.”
The 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway is a partnership among 24 businesses in East Tennessee that is providing free services worth $25,000 to 24 businesses in Knoxville and Johnson City during the holiday season.
Twelve businesses in Johnson City will receive gifts. Harbin said giveaways are still being organized in the Johnson City area, but eligible businesses would be able to receive prizes like free trademark filing by a business attorney, a yearlong membership to the Johnson City Area Chamber of Commerce, a free website built by The Social Brand, a social media facelift, a month of sales training with an executive business coach, and up to eight hours of labor from Fiber ConNext.
“It’s designed to just be a blessing to small business owners during this time,” Harbin said.
The first day to enter is Dec. 1. Business owners can apply by going to thesocialbrandtn.com/christmas, entering their name and email and following all 12 sponsors on social media. The first winners will be announced on social media on Dec. 13, then daily thereafter until Christmas Day.
As the owner of a business that deals on a daily basis with other businesses, Harbin said she’s used to hearing from owners who are grappling with the economic troubles caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Harbin said the company’s goal is to ensure the giveaways truly add value to a small business.
“Every giveaway is actually something that businesses need,” she said.
Current Johnson City sponsors include The Social Brand, the Johnson City Development Authority, FoundersForge, Bob Camp, O’Healy Professional Services, Fiber ConNext, the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce and Wood Patent Law.